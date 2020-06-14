All apartments in Philadelphia
1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE
1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE

1200 Point Breeze Avenue · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Point Breeze Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
yoga
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Beautiful sun filled studio with hardwood floors, high ceilings, mini split heating/cooling system and shared coin operated laundry on the main floor. The kitchen is updated with modern cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel dishwasher, electric range and refrigerator. This studio is located on the second floor in a renovated building on the corner of Point Breeze Ave and Federal Street, above On Point Bistro, across from OCF Coffee, Tuck Barre & Yoga, Burgs Hideaway Lounge and more!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE have any available units?
1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE have?
Some of 1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 POINT BREEZE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
