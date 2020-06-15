All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1114 PINE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1114 PINE STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:28 PM

1114 PINE STREET

1114 Pine Street · (267) 463-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Washington Square West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1114 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Video tour available! The Antique Row properties are all newly renovated buildings that feature Brand New Kitchens and Bathrooms, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors and Stainless Steel Appliances. All apartments have Washer/Dryer in-unit. Antique Row is a quaint section of Philadelphia's Center City East Neighborhood, regarded as the city's most walkable neighborhood, with top rankings for both public transportation and bicycle transport. An ideal destination for strolling and browsing for antiques and more. Pictures are of the actual unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 PINE STREET have any available units?
1114 PINE STREET has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 PINE STREET have?
Some of 1114 PINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1114 PINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1114 PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1114 PINE STREET offer parking?
No, 1114 PINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1114 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 PINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 1114 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1114 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1114 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 PINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1114 PINE STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Willows at Wissahickon
549 W Manheim St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
PJ Homes East
2103 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19138
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103
girard court
2101 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity