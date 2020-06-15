1114 PINE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Video tour available! The Antique Row properties are all newly renovated buildings that feature Brand New Kitchens and Bathrooms, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors and Stainless Steel Appliances. All apartments have Washer/Dryer in-unit. Antique Row is a quaint section of Philadelphia's Center City East Neighborhood, regarded as the city's most walkable neighborhood, with top rankings for both public transportation and bicycle transport. An ideal destination for strolling and browsing for antiques and more. Pictures are of the actual unit.