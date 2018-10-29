All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 104 ARCH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
104 ARCH STREET
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:20 PM

104 ARCH STREET

104 Arch Street · (610) 520-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Old City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

104 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Available the first week of July! This gorgeous, 3 bedroom home is nestled in the historic, Old City, neighborhood of Philadelphia. If you are looking for a home bursting with character that also features today~s modern amenities, then this is a must see! Excellent location! Walking distance to all the excellent restaurants, shops, nightlife and historic landmarks in Old City. Close proximity to 95 and the Ben Franklin Bridge. If entertaining is something you enjoy and do frequently, you will love the layout of this home! Step inside to the open vestibule which leads to the gourmet kitchen and spacious dining room. This entire level features a slate floor, recessed lighting, a patio and a powder room. The dining room ceiling opens to the second floor living room, allowing for an even more open feel. Kick back and relax in the spacious living room. The exposed brick accent wall includes custom built-ins, shelving and is the ideal spot to mount your big-screen TV. The beautiful hardwood floors really stand out against the neutral tones. The best part? A custom wet bar is located on this level, making it a breeze when hosting guests. Four large windows allow loads of natural light to stream inside and provide views overlooking Arch St below. Two large guest bedrooms, the laundry closet and the hallway bathroom are all located on the third floor. The bathroom features slate tile throughout, a soaking tub/shower combo with a glass wall. After a long day, retire to the luxurious master suite. A floating staircase leads up to the 4th floor suite complete with vaulted ceilings, a separate dressing area, an impressive master bathroom, and excellent closet space. Enjoy a bubble bath in the whirlpool tub while watching your favorite show on TV in the master bathroom. A large walk-in tile shower and dual sink vanity complete this spectacular bathroom. Is an outdoor entertaining area a must? Check it off the list! A spiral staircase leads to the deck which opens towards the Ben Franklin Bridge. Add some chairs and a table and enjoy a cocktail after a busy weekday. Not only is the roof deck a popular place to showcase while entertaining, the fully finished basement is an absolute dream! A spiral staircase leads from the kitchen level down to the custom wine cellar with exposed brick walls and hardwood flooring. An alcove provides a cozy area to sit and sip your favorite wine, while there is even more space to add a comfy sofa or high-top table and chairs. The other side of the basement is currently being utilized as a work-out room. Why wait? If you are looking for a unique home in popular Old City, this is the place for you! Give us a call today for more information and make sure to click the link to view the virtual tour. CDC guidelines must be followed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 ARCH STREET have any available units?
104 ARCH STREET has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 ARCH STREET have?
Some of 104 ARCH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 ARCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
104 ARCH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 ARCH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 104 ARCH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 104 ARCH STREET offer parking?
No, 104 ARCH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 104 ARCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 ARCH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 ARCH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 104 ARCH STREET has a pool.
Does 104 ARCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 104 ARCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 104 ARCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 ARCH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 104 ARCH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1300 Chestnut Street
1300 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rock Hill
205 Rock St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
The Axis
20 S 36th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St
Philadelphia, PA 19130

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity