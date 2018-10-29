104 ARCH STREET

Amenities

Available the first week of July! This gorgeous, 3 bedroom home is nestled in the historic, Old City, neighborhood of Philadelphia. If you are looking for a home bursting with character that also features today~s modern amenities, then this is a must see! Excellent location! Walking distance to all the excellent restaurants, shops, nightlife and historic landmarks in Old City. Close proximity to 95 and the Ben Franklin Bridge. If entertaining is something you enjoy and do frequently, you will love the layout of this home! Step inside to the open vestibule which leads to the gourmet kitchen and spacious dining room. This entire level features a slate floor, recessed lighting, a patio and a powder room. The dining room ceiling opens to the second floor living room, allowing for an even more open feel. Kick back and relax in the spacious living room. The exposed brick accent wall includes custom built-ins, shelving and is the ideal spot to mount your big-screen TV. The beautiful hardwood floors really stand out against the neutral tones. The best part? A custom wet bar is located on this level, making it a breeze when hosting guests. Four large windows allow loads of natural light to stream inside and provide views overlooking Arch St below. Two large guest bedrooms, the laundry closet and the hallway bathroom are all located on the third floor. The bathroom features slate tile throughout, a soaking tub/shower combo with a glass wall. After a long day, retire to the luxurious master suite. A floating staircase leads up to the 4th floor suite complete with vaulted ceilings, a separate dressing area, an impressive master bathroom, and excellent closet space. Enjoy a bubble bath in the whirlpool tub while watching your favorite show on TV in the master bathroom. A large walk-in tile shower and dual sink vanity complete this spectacular bathroom. Is an outdoor entertaining area a must? Check it off the list! A spiral staircase leads to the deck which opens towards the Ben Franklin Bridge. Add some chairs and a table and enjoy a cocktail after a busy weekday. Not only is the roof deck a popular place to showcase while entertaining, the fully finished basement is an absolute dream! A spiral staircase leads from the kitchen level down to the custom wine cellar with exposed brick walls and hardwood flooring. An alcove provides a cozy area to sit and sip your favorite wine, while there is even more space to add a comfy sofa or high-top table and chairs. The other side of the basement is currently being utilized as a work-out room. Why wait? If you are looking for a unique home in popular Old City, this is the place for you! Give us a call today for more information and make sure to click the link to view the virtual tour. CDC guidelines must be followed.