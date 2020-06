Amenities

$1600 plus gas and electric includes a beautiful bi-level one bedroom apartment near Washington Square. First level open floor plan, Living/Dining/Kitchen, with deck. Second level Bedroom, Bath with shower. Wood floors throughout, washer & dryer in unit, central, air, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Please contact Alex(at)solorealty.com with any questions. We look forward to hearing from you!