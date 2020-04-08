1004 S PAXON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home a few short blocks from Dock Street Brewing, Booker~s Restaurant, and the Mariposa Co-op! Located in the Squirrel Hill / SW Cedar Park neighborhood, this modern home comes complete with central AC, hardwood flooring throughout, washer/dryer, and modern amenities! The kitchen features a patterned tile back-splash, white quartz counter-top, and Frigidaire stainless steel appliance package including dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, gas range plus garbage disposal. The kitchen also provides access to a spacious fenced in patio. Upstairs are three bedrooms, each with a ceiling fan and closet. The full bathroom features a subway-tiled tub/shower and a marble-topped vanity.*Sorry, no pets