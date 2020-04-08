All apartments in Philadelphia
1004 S PAXON STREET
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:41 PM

1004 S PAXON STREET

1004 South Paxon Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1004 South Paxon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Kingsessing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home a few short blocks from Dock Street Brewing, Booker~s Restaurant, and the Mariposa Co-op! Located in the Squirrel Hill / SW Cedar Park neighborhood, this modern home comes complete with central AC, hardwood flooring throughout, washer/dryer, and modern amenities! The kitchen features a patterned tile back-splash, white quartz counter-top, and Frigidaire stainless steel appliance package including dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, gas range plus garbage disposal. The kitchen also provides access to a spacious fenced in patio. Upstairs are three bedrooms, each with a ceiling fan and closet. The full bathroom features a subway-tiled tub/shower and a marble-topped vanity.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 S PAXON STREET have any available units?
1004 S PAXON STREET has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 S PAXON STREET have?
Some of 1004 S PAXON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 S PAXON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1004 S PAXON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 S PAXON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1004 S PAXON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1004 S PAXON STREET offer parking?
No, 1004 S PAXON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1004 S PAXON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 S PAXON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 S PAXON STREET have a pool?
No, 1004 S PAXON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1004 S PAXON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1004 S PAXON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 S PAXON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 S PAXON STREET has units with dishwashers.
