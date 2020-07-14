All apartments in Portland
Westview Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Westview Heights

Open Now until 6pm
18301 NW Chemeketa Ln · (503) 374-9459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

18301 NW Chemeketa Ln, Portland, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18375C · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Unit 18489D · Avail. Aug 20

$1,911

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

Unit 18317D · Avail. Sep 3

$1,911

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westview Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
online portal
Treat yourself to a truly unique living experience at Westview Heights. Nowhere else will you find a more perfect union of comfort, style and convenience than in our beautifully landscaped community of apartments for rent in Portland, OR. Westview Heights is located in the highly sought after Beaverton School District 48j in Bethany, OR. (+more)

Our stunning two and three-bedroom Portland Townhomes feature private patios and stylishly-appointed gourmet kitchens with pantries, prep islands and breakfast bars. With extra touches like private entrances, separate studies and gorgeous maple wood flooring, Westview Heights will put a smile on your face every time you walk through the front door. We have an incredible array of shared amenities, including a sparkling swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a premium location, you couldn’t ask for a better place to live.

Come experience what you’ve been missing at Westview Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Up to 15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 pet - $300; 2 pets - $450
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $35/month (first pet); $5/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westview Heights have any available units?
Westview Heights has 4 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Westview Heights have?
Some of Westview Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westview Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Westview Heights is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Westview Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Westview Heights is pet friendly.
Does Westview Heights offer parking?
Yes, Westview Heights offers parking.
Does Westview Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westview Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westview Heights have a pool?
Yes, Westview Heights has a pool.
Does Westview Heights have accessible units?
No, Westview Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Westview Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westview Heights has units with dishwashers.
