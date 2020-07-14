Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly hot tub online portal

Treat yourself to a truly unique living experience at Westview Heights. Nowhere else will you find a more perfect union of comfort, style and convenience than in our beautifully landscaped community of apartments for rent in Portland, OR. Westview Heights is located in the highly sought after Beaverton School District 48j in Bethany, OR. (+more)



Our stunning two and three-bedroom Portland Townhomes feature private patios and stylishly-appointed gourmet kitchens with pantries, prep islands and breakfast bars. With extra touches like private entrances, separate studies and gorgeous maple wood flooring, Westview Heights will put a smile on your face every time you walk through the front door. We have an incredible array of shared amenities, including a sparkling swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a premium location, you couldn’t ask for a better place to live.



Come experience what you’ve been missing at Westview Heights.