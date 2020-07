Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub elevator concierge guest suite package receiving

Sophisticated. Urban. Modern. The Ardea: high-rise apartment residences centrally situated where the South Waterfront district meets Downtown Portland. You'll be home in one of Portland's most walkable and transit-friendly locations. Towering above the neighborhood, the Ardea's 30 floors offer unparalleled and spectacular views in every direction. With endless and unobstructed floor-to-ceiling windows, Portland's streets and skyline provide a backdrop like no other. The Ardea is a curated collection of studio, one, two bedroom, townhome and penthouse floor plans. From Ardea's finer aesthetic details to spacious layouts, high quality unit interior finishes, inviting amenity spaces, and expansive views, having it all is no pie-in-the-sky sentiment. Welcome to the life above.