Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal sauna yoga

Luxury and convenience combine to make Russellville Commons. Ideally located in the heart of Portland, Oregon, this is the home you have been searching for.Our unique and modern one, two and three bedroom layouts were designed with you in mind, offering cathedral ceilings, private patios, garages, and well-equipped entertainment style kitchens. Our community features a fantastic array of modern amenities that include a health and fitness studio, shimmering pool and invigorating year-round hot tub. Plus a resident lounge with a fully equipped kitchen, 60" flat screen TV, as well as a gas fireplace, and an executive business center with E-lounge and conference room.Russellville Commons is a commuter's dream providing convenient access to I-205, several arterial bus lines, and Trimet's Max Light Rail, making traveling a breeze. You'll be just a step away from many of the great local businesses and excellent restaurants in the area, featuring Mall 205 right around the corner.