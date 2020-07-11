All apartments in Portland
Portland, OR
Russellville Commons
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM

Russellville Commons

Open Now until 6pm
10320 SE Pine St · (503) 828-9289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR 97216
Hazelwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-104 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Unit B-210 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Unit C-211 · Avail. now

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-313 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,563

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit N-110 · Avail. now

$1,793

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Russellville Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
sauna
yoga
Luxury and convenience combine to make Russellville Commons. Ideally located in the heart of Portland, Oregon, this is the home you have been searching for.Our unique and modern one, two and three bedroom layouts were designed with you in mind, offering cathedral ceilings, private patios, garages, and well-equipped entertainment style kitchens. Our community features a fantastic array of modern amenities that include a health and fitness studio, shimmering pool and invigorating year-round hot tub. Plus a resident lounge with a fully equipped kitchen, 60" flat screen TV, as well as a gas fireplace, and an executive business center with E-lounge and conference room.Russellville Commons is a commuter's dream providing convenient access to I-205, several arterial bus lines, and Trimet's Max Light Rail, making traveling a breeze. You'll be just a step away from many of the great local businesses and excellent restaurants in the area, featuring Mall 205 right around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage available at additional charge

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Russellville Commons have any available units?
Russellville Commons has 11 units available starting at $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Russellville Commons have?
Some of Russellville Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Russellville Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Russellville Commons is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Russellville Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Russellville Commons is pet friendly.
Does Russellville Commons offer parking?
Yes, Russellville Commons offers parking.
Does Russellville Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Russellville Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Russellville Commons have a pool?
Yes, Russellville Commons has a pool.
Does Russellville Commons have accessible units?
No, Russellville Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Russellville Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Russellville Commons has units with dishwashers.
