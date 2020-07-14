All apartments in Portland
Garden Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

Garden Park

5104 SE 30th Ave · (503) 308-7922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5104 SE 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Reed

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

2x1.5 - 1

$1,815

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

2x1.5 - 2

$1,990

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

2x2 - 1

$1,733

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Garden Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
sauna
Welcome to Garden Park Apartments! A place where the tranquility of nature combines with the perks of S.E. Portland’s lifestyle for a truly special living experience. Our great location, across from Reed College, makes Garden Park Apartments one of the most coveted places to rent an apartment in Portland, OR. Our established community offers spacious two-bedroom apartments, each with their own balcony or patio, so you can enjoy the lush landscapes anytime. Garden Park is a pet-friendly community, welcoming your furry friends home with lots of space to explore.

When it comes to decor, you can unleash your inner designer. Our versatile floor plans are ready to bring all your ideas to life, allowing you to create personalized spaces suited to your needs. At Garden Park we've taken apartment living to the next level; our services and facilities have one single purpose – to make you feel at home.

Our community is immersed in gorgeous landscaping with native plantings, weeping willows,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Garden Park have any available units?
Garden Park offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,815. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Garden Park have?
Some of Garden Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Garden Park currently offering any rent specials?
Garden Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Garden Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Garden Park is pet friendly.
Does Garden Park offer parking?
Yes, Garden Park offers parking.
Does Garden Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Garden Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Garden Park have a pool?
Yes, Garden Park has a pool.
Does Garden Park have accessible units?
No, Garden Park does not have accessible units.
Does Garden Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Garden Park has units with dishwashers.
