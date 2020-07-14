Brooklyn Yard

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bike storage clubhouse courtyard green community internet access

We don't just rent apartments; We build community. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Toxin-free environments, cutting-edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contribute to a higher standard of living. Go across the street for a bike ride on Springwater Corridor. Enjoy a cup of coffee from Coco Donuts or a beer from Iron Tap Station, both located conveniently downstairs. All of these amenities and more are located right in your front yard.