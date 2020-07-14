All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Brooklyn Yard

4780 Southeast Milwaukie Avenue · (503) 917-3054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4780 Southeast Milwaukie Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Brooklyn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,435

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,435

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brooklyn Yard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
clubhouse
courtyard
green community
internet access
We don't just rent apartments; We build community. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Toxin-free environments, cutting-edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contribute to a higher standard of living. Go across the street for a bike ride on Springwater Corridor. Enjoy a cup of coffee from Coco Donuts or a beer from Iron Tap Station, both located conveniently downstairs. All of these amenities and more are located right in your front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 month's rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brooklyn Yard have any available units?
Brooklyn Yard has 4 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Brooklyn Yard have?
Some of Brooklyn Yard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brooklyn Yard currently offering any rent specials?
Brooklyn Yard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brooklyn Yard pet-friendly?
Yes, Brooklyn Yard is pet friendly.
Does Brooklyn Yard offer parking?
Yes, Brooklyn Yard offers parking.
Does Brooklyn Yard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brooklyn Yard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brooklyn Yard have a pool?
No, Brooklyn Yard does not have a pool.
Does Brooklyn Yard have accessible units?
Yes, Brooklyn Yard has accessible units.
Does Brooklyn Yard have units with dishwashers?
No, Brooklyn Yard does not have units with dishwashers.
