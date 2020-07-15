Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse concierge conference room lobby media room pool table yoga

5 MLK, located in Portland, OR, was acquired in 2017. Currently under construction, Gerding Edlen is developing the site into a mixed-use, 17-story building with 220 apartment units, 120,000 sq. ft. of office space and 15,000 sq. ft. of retail space. The property anticipates a LEED Gold certification. 5 MLK will provide well-designed apartments with a diverse mix of unit types and floorplans; flexible office floorplates; and amenities tailored to both apartment and office users. The property is ideally located in Portland’s Central Eastside on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and East Burnside street—two major thoroughfares of Portland. 5 MLK is anticipated to open Q1 2020. Gerding Edlen will oversee the construction, leasing and management, including property management.