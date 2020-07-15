All apartments in Portland
Find more places like 5 MLK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, OR
/
5 MLK
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

5 MLK

5 Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
We are offering 8 weeks free!
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
Buckman
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5 Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland, OR 97214
Buckman

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

Studio

711 · Avail. now

$1,525

Studio · 1 Bath · 503 sqft

720 · Avail. now

$1,575

Studio · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

811 · Avail. now

$1,580

Studio · 1 Bath · 503 sqft

See 49+ more

1 Bedroom

721 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

821 · Avail. now

$1,955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

712 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

See 112+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5 MLK.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
concierge
conference room
lobby
media room
pool table
yoga
5 MLK, located in Portland, OR, was acquired in 2017. Currently under construction, Gerding Edlen is developing the site into a mixed-use, 17-story building with 220 apartment units, 120,000 sq. ft. of office space and 15,000 sq. ft. of retail space. The property anticipates a LEED Gold certification. 5 MLK will provide well-designed apartments with a diverse mix of unit types and floorplans; flexible office floorplates; and amenities tailored to both apartment and office users. The property is ideally located in Portland’s Central Eastside on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and East Burnside street—two major thoroughfares of Portland. 5 MLK is anticipated to open Q1 2020. Gerding Edlen will oversee the construction, leasing and management, including property management.

Nitty Gritty

Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 MLK have any available units?
5 MLK offers studio floorplans starting at $1,525 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,900. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 MLK have?
Some of 5 MLK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 MLK currently offering any rent specials?
5 MLK is offering the following rent specials: We are offering 8 weeks free!
Is 5 MLK pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 MLK is pet friendly.
Does 5 MLK offer parking?
No, 5 MLK does not offer parking.
Does 5 MLK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 MLK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 MLK have a pool?
Yes, 5 MLK has a pool.
Does 5 MLK have accessible units?
No, 5 MLK does not have accessible units.
Does 5 MLK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 MLK has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5 MLK?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd
Portland, OR 97225
Park Place North
4941-6061 North Fessenden Street
Portland, OR 97203
Lynnwood
1634 SE Hawthorne Boulevard
Portland, OR 97214
Maurice Dear & Whitney Gray
411 Southwest 12th Avenue
Portland, OR 97205
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue
Portland, OR 97201
NV
1261 NW Overton St
Portland, OR 97209
The Hawthorne PDX
4717 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard
Portland, OR 97215
Marcella Apartments
2151 Northwest Johnson Street
Portland, OR 97210

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms
Portland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Pet Friendly Places
Portland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckman
PearlRichmondKerns
Goose HollowSouth Portland

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Portland Community CollegeUniversity of Western States
Concordia University-Portland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity