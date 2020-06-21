Amenities
7949 NE Rockne Way Available 06/22/20 Arbor Pass Condo **Garbage and High Speed Internet Included** - Come home to this fantastic Arbor Pass townhouse style condominium.
This home boasts contemporary cabinets, tile counter tops, gas cook top and stainless appliances. The open floor plan on the main level is perfect for entertaining. Complete with gas fireplace, built in shelving and private patio as well as a 1/2 bath.
Upstairs you will find two bedrooms each with a private bathroom and a laundry closet with full sized washer and dryer provided.
Close to Intel, Synopsis, SalesForce, Streets of Tanasbourne, Shopping, Restaurants and MAX
Single car garage and designated parking pad for 1 car.
Garbage and high speed internet included in rent.
Access to community gym and pool.
Schools: Quatama Elementary, Poynter Middle & Liberty High - tenant to verify
NO PETS, NO SMOKING
Rent: $1600
Security Deposit: $1500*
Cleaning Deposit: $300
*on approved credit
**No showings until June 15th**
