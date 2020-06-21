All apartments in Hillsboro
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

7949 NE Rockne Way

7949 Northeast Rockne Way · (503) 844-7480
Location

7949 Northeast Rockne Way, Hillsboro, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7949 NE Rockne Way · Avail. Jun 22

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1267 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
7949 NE Rockne Way Available 06/22/20 Arbor Pass Condo **Garbage and High Speed Internet Included** - Come home to this fantastic Arbor Pass townhouse style condominium.
This home boasts contemporary cabinets, tile counter tops, gas cook top and stainless appliances. The open floor plan on the main level is perfect for entertaining. Complete with gas fireplace, built in shelving and private patio as well as a 1/2 bath.
Upstairs you will find two bedrooms each with a private bathroom and a laundry closet with full sized washer and dryer provided.

Close to Intel, Synopsis, SalesForce, Streets of Tanasbourne, Shopping, Restaurants and MAX

Single car garage and designated parking pad for 1 car.

Garbage and high speed internet included in rent.
Access to community gym and pool.

Schools: Quatama Elementary, Poynter Middle & Liberty High - tenant to verify
NO PETS, NO SMOKING

Rent: $1600
Security Deposit: $1500*
Cleaning Deposit: $300
*on approved credit

**No showings until June 15th**

(RLNE2588062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7949 NE Rockne Way have any available units?
7949 NE Rockne Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7949 NE Rockne Way have?
Some of 7949 NE Rockne Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7949 NE Rockne Way currently offering any rent specials?
7949 NE Rockne Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7949 NE Rockne Way pet-friendly?
No, 7949 NE Rockne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 7949 NE Rockne Way offer parking?
Yes, 7949 NE Rockne Way does offer parking.
Does 7949 NE Rockne Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7949 NE Rockne Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7949 NE Rockne Way have a pool?
Yes, 7949 NE Rockne Way has a pool.
Does 7949 NE Rockne Way have accessible units?
No, 7949 NE Rockne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7949 NE Rockne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7949 NE Rockne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7949 NE Rockne Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7949 NE Rockne Way does not have units with air conditioning.
