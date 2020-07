Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities basketball court concierge 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse coffee bar community garden fire pit internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

You’ll find Platform 14 apartments at Hillsboro’s Orenco Station, just steps from the MAX Light Rail Blue Line to Portland. Orenco Station is noted as a success story of town planning—and with good reason—who wouldn’t love to stroll or bike to all of life’s necessities?



(+more)



Enjoy the ultimate insider access to the new Orenco Station playground. Imagine warming up with a latte at Ava Roasteria, kicking back with a microbrew in the Orenco Taphouse, or celebrating with friends at Salam.



The community spaces at Platform 14 apartments in Hillsboro are designed to allow you to relax, connect and make the most of your time at home. Our amenities are both fun and practical for those who enjoy access to all that Portland and the Pacific Northwest has to offer.



At Platform 14, we strive to make you feel at home and to provide a great place for your four-legged family members to call home as well. We go above and beyond to welcome your pets to make them happy and healthy.



