Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard dog park hot tub internet access

Rowlock Apartments - A Mashup of History and Creativity on the MAX. Start with a brick building inspired by the warehouses that once held the wares of the Oregon Nursery Company. Add a dash of industrial with a modern attitude, and call it home. Choose among studio, one- and two-bedroom, industrial-styled apartment homes at Rowlock Apartments in Hillsboro that are in the middle of The Platform District. Rowlock is conveniently located just steps from the MAX Blue Line and surrounded by local restaurants and shops. Everything you need is right outside your door. Our new apartment homes can come in one of two different varieties. One features almond cabinets and black quartz countertops, and the other has chocolate cabinets with white quartz countertops. Each comes with a full stainless-steel appliance package th