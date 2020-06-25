Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard elevator parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage new construction cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly smoke-free community

Windsor at Amberglen is a new community located in Hillsboro, OR. Just off Cornell and a quick walk to The Streets of Tanasbourne including major shopping, restaurants, and neighborhood walking trails. Windsor is in an ideal location for the early morning riser or the late night social butterfly. These new apartment homes include one, two or three bedrooms ranging in size from 660 sq ft to 1480 sq ft which provide enough space for comfortable living. The community offers an outdoor seasonal swimming pool and a community courtyard with BBQ area. Windsor has a 74 walkscore and a 31 transit score.