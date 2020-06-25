All apartments in Hillsboro
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Windsor at Amberglen

9350 NE Windsor Street · (469) 336-6406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Leasing Specials 4-6 Weeks Free On Select Homes. Call Us for More Details!
Location

9350 NE Windsor Street, Hillsboro, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor at Amberglen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
smoke-free community
Windsor at Amberglen is a new community located in Hillsboro, OR. Just off Cornell and a quick walk to The Streets of Tanasbourne including major shopping, restaurants, and neighborhood walking trails. Windsor is in an ideal location for the early morning riser or the late night social butterfly. These new apartment homes include one, two or three bedrooms ranging in size from 660 sq ft to 1480 sq ft which provide enough space for comfortable living. The community offers an outdoor seasonal swimming pool and a community courtyard with BBQ area. Windsor has a 74 walkscore and a 31 transit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for one pet, $450 for two
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
Cats
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor at Amberglen have any available units?
Windsor at Amberglen has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Windsor at Amberglen have?
Some of Windsor at Amberglen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor at Amberglen currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor at Amberglen is offering the following rent specials: Leasing Specials 4-6 Weeks Free On Select Homes. Call Us for More Details!
Is Windsor at Amberglen pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor at Amberglen is pet friendly.
Does Windsor at Amberglen offer parking?
Yes, Windsor at Amberglen offers parking.
Does Windsor at Amberglen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor at Amberglen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor at Amberglen have a pool?
Yes, Windsor at Amberglen has a pool.
Does Windsor at Amberglen have accessible units?
No, Windsor at Amberglen does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor at Amberglen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor at Amberglen has units with dishwashers.
Does Windsor at Amberglen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windsor at Amberglen has units with air conditioning.
