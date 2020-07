Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr gym playground pool racquetball court hot tub garage parking bbq/grill car wash area carport cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving rent controlled smoke-free community trash valet

Pairing the exciting offerings of The Streets at Tanasbourne with the tranquil setting of Hillsboro, Oregon, the apartments at Landmark at Tanasbourne offer a premier living experience. These one, two and three bedroom apartments boast a relaxing respite while still placing you just minutes from the surrounding Portland metro via MAX and Highway 26. Along with the ideal location, the newly updated homes and thoughtful amenities deliver an enriched lifestyle both in your apartment and around the community.



Reach out to the courteous team at Landmark at Tanasbourne today for more information.