7336 NE Nelly Street Available 07/11/20 Beautiful 4 Bedrm 2.5 Bath Single Family Home Available Now! *AC*FP*Hardwoods*Near Intel* - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath traditional 2-story home available now, with updated trim and gorgeous dark hardwood floors throughout the main living area
* Formal Living Room with vaulted ceilings upon the entry foyer.
* Formal Dining Room features a built-in buffet with wine cooler.
* Open Kitchen with pantry & stainless steel appliances, including gas range.
* Cozy wood burning fireplace in Family Room.
* Spacious Master Bedroom has mirrored wardrobes for use & vaulted ceilings.
* Master Suite has dual sinks & a walk-in closet, with extra illumination by skylight.
* Laundry Room fully equipped with full size washer and dryer and lots of cabinet & counter space.
* Keyless entry for front door available for convenience.
* Spacious private backyard beautifully landscaped with greenspace & large patio.
* Separate smaller patio in backyard with hot tub available for relaxation.
* Large storage shed available for use in backyard & space to park a boat or camper available in the side yard.
* Home is equipped with Solar panels, to save on your electric bills!
* Award winning Orenco Elementary school (please double check schools)
* Easy access to Quatama rail station.
* All this close to Intel Ronler Acres, Nike, Kaiser Permanente, Orenco Station area, Genentech, Solarworld, Tektronics, Maxim.
**No Pets Allowed**
**No Smoking Allowed**
