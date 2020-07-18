All apartments in Hillsboro
Home
/
Hillsboro, OR
/
7336 NE Nelly Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

7336 NE Nelly Street

7336 Northeast Nelly Street · No Longer Available
Location

7336 Northeast Nelly Street, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Southeast Hillsboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
key fob access
7336 NE Nelly Street Available 07/11/20 Beautiful 4 Bedrm 2.5 Bath Single Family Home Available Now! *AC*FP*Hardwoods*Near Intel* - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath traditional 2-story home available now, with updated trim and gorgeous dark hardwood floors throughout the main living area
* Formal Living Room with vaulted ceilings upon the entry foyer.
* Formal Dining Room features a built-in buffet with wine cooler.
* Open Kitchen with pantry & stainless steel appliances, including gas range.
* Cozy wood burning fireplace in Family Room.
* Spacious Master Bedroom has mirrored wardrobes for use & vaulted ceilings.
* Master Suite has dual sinks & a walk-in closet, with extra illumination by skylight.
* Laundry Room fully equipped with full size washer and dryer and lots of cabinet & counter space.
* Keyless entry for front door available for convenience.
* Spacious private backyard beautifully landscaped with greenspace & large patio.
* Separate smaller patio in backyard with hot tub available for relaxation.
* Large storage shed available for use in backyard & space to park a boat or camper available in the side yard.
* Home is equipped with Solar panels, to save on your electric bills!
* Award winning Orenco Elementary school (please double check schools)
* Easy access to Quatama rail station.
* All this close to Intel Ronler Acres, Nike, Kaiser Permanente, Orenco Station area, Genentech, Solarworld, Tektronics, Maxim.

**No Pets Allowed**
**No Smoking Allowed**

FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info

APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit

APPLICATION PROCESS:
* Applicant to review pictures and video tour
* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.
* Request for the application link
* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)
* Application fees are non-refundable

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4182286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7336 NE Nelly Street have any available units?
7336 NE Nelly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsboro, OR.
What amenities does 7336 NE Nelly Street have?
Some of 7336 NE Nelly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7336 NE Nelly Street currently offering any rent specials?
7336 NE Nelly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7336 NE Nelly Street pet-friendly?
No, 7336 NE Nelly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 7336 NE Nelly Street offer parking?
No, 7336 NE Nelly Street does not offer parking.
Does 7336 NE Nelly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7336 NE Nelly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7336 NE Nelly Street have a pool?
No, 7336 NE Nelly Street does not have a pool.
Does 7336 NE Nelly Street have accessible units?
No, 7336 NE Nelly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7336 NE Nelly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7336 NE Nelly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7336 NE Nelly Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7336 NE Nelly Street has units with air conditioning.
