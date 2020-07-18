Amenities

7336 NE Nelly Street Available 07/11/20 Beautiful 4 Bedrm 2.5 Bath Single Family Home Available Now! *AC*FP*Hardwoods*Near Intel* - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath traditional 2-story home available now, with updated trim and gorgeous dark hardwood floors throughout the main living area

* Formal Living Room with vaulted ceilings upon the entry foyer.

* Formal Dining Room features a built-in buffet with wine cooler.

* Open Kitchen with pantry & stainless steel appliances, including gas range.

* Cozy wood burning fireplace in Family Room.

* Spacious Master Bedroom has mirrored wardrobes for use & vaulted ceilings.

* Master Suite has dual sinks & a walk-in closet, with extra illumination by skylight.

* Laundry Room fully equipped with full size washer and dryer and lots of cabinet & counter space.

* Keyless entry for front door available for convenience.

* Spacious private backyard beautifully landscaped with greenspace & large patio.

* Separate smaller patio in backyard with hot tub available for relaxation.

* Large storage shed available for use in backyard & space to park a boat or camper available in the side yard.

* Home is equipped with Solar panels, to save on your electric bills!

* Award winning Orenco Elementary school (please double check schools)

* Easy access to Quatama rail station.

* All this close to Intel Ronler Acres, Nike, Kaiser Permanente, Orenco Station area, Genentech, Solarworld, Tektronics, Maxim.



**No Pets Allowed**

**No Smoking Allowed**



