Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning in unit laundry ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center clubhouse

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Hillsboro, OR. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Tanasbourne, Hillsboro, with easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave, Thorncroft Farms is just minutes away from Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Portland has to offer. (+more)



Thorncroft Farms provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a heated outdoor pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and private verandas.



Take a look at our photo gallery and schedule your appointment, or drop by and visit us for your personal tour today!



Spacious Hillsboro, Oregon Apartments