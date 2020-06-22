2125 NE Kane Drive, Offsite Office: 1229 NE Hogan Pl Gresham OR 97030

Amenities

Beautiful views of the 13th hole at Gresham golf course. Small quiet complex beside Kelly Creek. Wood laminate floors on Living and dining area. Washer/Dryer hookups. This is a great unit!

We pay W/S/G

No Application fee, you can get an application on line @ brightapartments.com.

No office on sight, please call to schedule an appointment to see this unit.

Rickie 503-667-4501 M-F 10-4

Small quiet complex, all units have washer/Dryer Hook ups. W/S/G included. Xtra storage. Large living room and Dinning room. Nice Balcony overlooking Kelly Creek, enclosed front Porch. Conveniently located right across the street from MHCC. Close to Trimet, the gorge and MT. Hood.



No On-site Office

Leasing Office: 1229 NE Hogan Pl. Gresham, OR

Tours scheduled same day, call today!