Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2125 NE Kane Drive, Offsite Office: 1229 NE Hogan Pl Gresham OR 97030

2125 Northeast Kane Drive · (509) 667-4501
Location

2125 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR 97030
Gresham-Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful views of the 13th hole at Gresham golf course. Small quiet complex beside Kelly Creek. Wood laminate floors on Living and dining area. Washer/Dryer hookups. This is a great unit!
We pay W/S/G
No Application fee, you can get an application on line @ brightapartments.com.
No office on sight, please call to schedule an appointment to see this unit.
Rickie 503-667-4501 M-F 10-4
Small quiet complex, all units have washer/Dryer Hook ups. W/S/G included. Xtra storage. Large living room and Dinning room. Nice Balcony overlooking Kelly Creek, enclosed front Porch. Conveniently located right across the street from MHCC. Close to Trimet, the gorge and MT. Hood.

No On-site Office
Leasing Office: 1229 NE Hogan Pl. Gresham, OR
Tours scheduled same day, call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

