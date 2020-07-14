Trailside Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard internet access playground

Welcome home to Trailside Apartment Homes nestled at the foot of Powell Butte, in the well-established Highland neighborhood of Gresham. We offer the perfect location for any outdoor enthusiast with direct and easy access to the popular Springwater Trail, which includes a fabulous paved bike and walking trail that stretches from serene Gresham to the hustle and bustle of Portland. Our convenient location offers access to public transportation, a close commute to I-84 and I-205, and only a short distance to neighborhood conveniences and exciting night life destinations.