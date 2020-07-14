Trailside Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 35 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot, Street, Garages Available.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closets