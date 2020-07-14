All apartments in Gresham
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Trailside Apartments

4850 SW 11th St · (202) 800-1657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4850 SW 11th St, Gresham, OR 97080
Gresham-Centennial

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 341 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trailside Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
internet access
playground
Welcome home to Trailside Apartment Homes nestled at the foot of Powell Butte, in the well-established Highland neighborhood of Gresham. We offer the perfect location for any outdoor enthusiast with direct and easy access to the popular Springwater Trail, which includes a fabulous paved bike and walking trail that stretches from serene Gresham to the hustle and bustle of Portland. Our convenient location offers access to public transportation, a close commute to I-84 and I-205, and only a short distance to neighborhood conveniences and exciting night life destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 35 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot, Street, Garages Available.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closets

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trailside Apartments have any available units?
Trailside Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Trailside Apartments have?
Some of Trailside Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trailside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Trailside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trailside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Trailside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Trailside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Trailside Apartments offers parking.
Does Trailside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Trailside Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Trailside Apartments have a pool?
No, Trailside Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Trailside Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Trailside Apartments has accessible units.
Does Trailside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trailside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Trailside Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Trailside Apartments has units with air conditioning.
