powell valley
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:30 PM
99 Apartments for rent in Powell Valley, Gresham, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
Sierra Point
3359 Southeast Powell Valley Road, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sierra Point is a brand new Community with luxury apartment homes. We have one, two and three bedroom apartments. Each floor plan has a cozy non wood burning fireplace that is sure to be the focal point of your living room.
Last updated May 26 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
Kane Garden Court Apartments
3235 Southeast 1st Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
The Kane Garden Court Apartments offers comfortable and spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens including refrigerator, range and dishwasher and patio or balcony with extra storage. Pets welcome!
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
252 NE Kane Drive #104
252 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, spacious apartment with an open floor plan, tons of natural light and closet space with lots of storage.
Results within 1 mile of Powell Valley
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,327
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,601
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,183
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Campbell Park
2897 NE Rene Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
879 sqft
Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,150
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Golfside
1999 NE Division St, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
954 sqft
Golfside Apartments is ready for you to visit. This community can be found in Gresham on Ne Division St.. Come by to view the available floorplans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
8 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
1717 SE Orient Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1185 sqft
Move In Special! Contact our Leasing Specialists for details. 503-666-3157
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Royal Greens Apartments
2124 NE 19th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1787 sqft
A location tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course, Royal Greens is a boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3819 SE Stott Ave.
3819 Southeast Stott Avenue, Troutdale, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1680 sqft
3819 SE Stott Ave.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3724 SE 24th Ct.
3724 Southeast 24th Court, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3724 SE 24th Ct.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1585 NE Kane Dr.
1585 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
780 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom Townhome Near MHCC - ***COVID-19 Viewable*** Self Guided Tours - https://rently.com/properties/1442113?source=marketing For your convenience, we have an automated system for viewing the home on your own schedule.
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
1437 NE Hogan PL
1437 Northeast Hogan Place, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
$200 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL FULLY UPDATED UNIT # 1437 This one bedroom, garden floor apartment has been renovated throughout and has a peaceful courtyard view from its large double windows.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1824 NE Hogan Dr.
1824 Northeast Hogan Drive, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1120 sqft
Marketing Description Two-bedroom condo with community pool access just off Gresham Golf Course! Hardwood floors in living area. Washer/dryer. Backyard patio. Community includes pool and clubhouse.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1933 SE Williams Dr
1933 Southeast Williams Drive, Gresham, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1843 sqft
4 Bedroom Next to Greenspace - ***APPLICATION PENDING***Viewable During COVID-19 Crisis*** We offer our self guided tour system which means you can comply with the newest No In Person Interactions notices.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1643 NE 5th St
1643 Northeast 5th Street, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1406 sqft
Brand New 3bed/2bath Single Level Home in NE Redmond - *** In light of current public health concerns MVPM is temporarily refraining from showing occupied properties.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
2950 NE 23rd St. #86
2950 Northeast 23rd Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
650 sqft
East Wind Apartment Homes! Beautiful remodeled two Bedroom with Granite counter-tops and open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Powell Valley
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,617
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
27 Units Available
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,148
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
12 Units Available
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
9 Units Available
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1058 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
19 Units Available
Stark Street Crossings
20433 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stark St. Crossings! Conveniently located in the heart of Gresham, Oregon, we are a short drive from Gresham Station Mall, Wood Village Shopping Center, and Historic Downtown Gresham.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,390
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1121 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.
