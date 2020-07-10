/
apartments with washer dryer
114 Apartments for rent in Gresham, OR with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,181
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Gresham-Northwest
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,617
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
28 Units Available
Holly Brook
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,148
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Mt. Hood
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,327
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
10 Units Available
Gresham-North Central
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
Studio
$1,115
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1058 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
18 Units Available
Gresham-North Central
Stark Street Crossings
20433 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stark St. Crossings! Conveniently located in the heart of Gresham, Oregon, we are a short drive from Gresham Station Mall, Wood Village Shopping Center, and Historic Downtown Gresham.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,150
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
16 Units Available
Gresham-Southwest
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Campbell Park
2897 NE Rene Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
879 sqft
Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats.
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Kelly Creek
Alpine Meadows
1717 SE Orient Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1185 sqft
Move In Special! Contact our Leasing Specialists for details. 503-666-3157
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
4 Units Available
Gresham-Centennial
Trailside Apartments
4850 SW 11th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1259 sqft
Welcome home to Trailside Apartment Homes nestled at the foot of Powell Butte, in the well-established Highland neighborhood of Gresham.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Rockwood
459 Rock Apartments
459 Southeast 192nd Avenue, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1201 sqft
459 Rock is located in the young, diverse Rockwood neighborhood in Gresham, Oregon. Located a few steps from the MAX line and on bus 20 with cafe’s, restaurants, brewpubs and local shopping it’s the ideal location to modern conveniences.
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
3 Units Available
Gresham-Southwest
Springwater Trail
1324 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Springwater Trail you will enjoy country living with city convenience. Located on main bus routes and just minutes form the Max, you can work, shop and enjoy the city; then come home and relax in your year round spa.
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
1 Unit Available
Gresham-Centennial
Silverwood
4777 Southwest 11th Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
985 sqft
Cozy apartments feature open layouts and in-unit washer and dryer. Pet-friendly. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Near public transit stops along Route 26. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Powell Valley
Sierra Point
3359 Southeast Powell Valley Road, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sierra Point is a brand new Community with luxury apartment homes. We have one, two and three bedroom apartments. Each floor plan has a cozy non wood burning fireplace that is sure to be the focal point of your living room.
Last updated May 8 at 09:14pm
4 Units Available
Wilkes East
Village Court
17899 NE Oregon St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to convenient living at Village Court Apartments. Enjoy life at Village Court, with easy access to I-84, Max, shopping and entertainment. Choose from a variety of spacious apartments, each with lots of storage space and modern amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Gresham
3rd Central
188 Northwest 3rd Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3rd Central in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Gresham-Northeast
1824 NE Hogan Dr.
1824 Northeast Hogan Drive, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1120 sqft
Marketing Description Two-bedroom condo with community pool access just off Gresham Golf Course! Hardwood floors in living area. Washer/dryer. Backyard patio. Community includes pool and clubhouse.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Kelly Creek
1933 SE Williams Dr
1933 Southeast Williams Drive, Gresham, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1843 sqft
4 Bedroom Next to Greenspace - ***APPLICATION PENDING***Viewable During COVID-19 Crisis*** We offer our self guided tour system which means you can comply with the newest No In Person Interactions notices.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Gresham
1643 NE 5th St
1643 Northeast 5th Street, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1406 sqft
Brand New 3bed/2bath Single Level Home in NE Redmond - *** In light of current public health concerns MVPM is temporarily refraining from showing occupied properties.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
4 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Meadowland
17310 SE Naegeli Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Gresham-North Central
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,390
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1121 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Wilkes
Columbia Ridge
15910 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Washington border, nestled amongst the trees, Columbia Ridge Apartments is cozy community of two and three bedroom apartments in Portland, OR.
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
5 Units Available
Wilkes
Zachary Park
3601 Ne 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1044 sqft
Your new home at Zachary Park provides full, gourmet-style kitchens with dishwashers and garbage disposals along with plenty of closet space, oversized floor plans and your choice of patios or balconies.
