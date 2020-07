Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly accepts section 8 coffee bar e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area. Enjoy more “me time” with our array of community amenities including; tot-lot, resident lounge, and 24-hour fitness center. Our convenient location just off NW Division Street, is moments from shopping, eateries, and entertainment. Pamper yourself in style at Springwater Crossing. Schedule your tour today!