wilkes east
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:34 PM
173 Apartments for rent in Wilkes East, Gresham, OR
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
3 Units Available
Sandstone Manor
16677 NE Russell St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
922 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sandstone Manor in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Pine Square
665 NE 178th Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated May 8 at 09:14 PM
4 Units Available
Village Court
17899 NE Oregon St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to convenient living at Village Court Apartments. Enjoy life at Village Court, with easy access to I-84, Max, shopping and entertainment. Choose from a variety of spacious apartments, each with lots of storage space and modern amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Wilkes East
Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
2 Units Available
Windsor Manor
235 Southeast 165th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
856 sqft
Windsor Manor offers quiet living in a community setting just outside the bustle of the city.
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
3 Units Available
Executive 1801
1801 NE 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
900 sqft
Just minutes to Beale Street, I-240, and I-40 in the Raleigh/Bartlett market area. Units with gallery-style kitchens, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, tile floors, and private balconies/patios.
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
9 Units Available
The Nash
224 SE 188th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Discover the comfort and style youve been searching for at The Nash Apartments! We offer spacious apartment homes at an incredible value. The Nash is conveniently located in Gresham, Oregon, just outside of Portland.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Columbia Ridge
15910 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Washington border, nestled amongst the trees, Columbia Ridge Apartments is cozy community of two and three bedroom apartments in Portland, OR.
Last updated July 21 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
McKenzie Court Apartments
1348 Northeast 160th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at McKenzie Court Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
22 Units Available
459 Rock Apartments
459 Southeast 192nd Avenue, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1201 sqft
459 Rock is located in the young, diverse Rockwood neighborhood in Gresham, Oregon. Located a few steps from the MAX line and on bus 20 with cafe’s, restaurants, brewpubs and local shopping it’s the ideal location to modern conveniences.
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
2 Units Available
Zachary Park
3601 Ne 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your new home at Zachary Park provides full, gourmet-style kitchens with dishwashers and garbage disposals along with plenty of closet space, oversized floor plans and your choice of patios or balconies.
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Raven
340 Southeast 148th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
Raven Apartments feature both single level and townhome style apartments. Every home is fully equipped with a large capacity washer and dryer and built in air conditioner. As a resident you will enjoy easy access to local fine dining and shopping.
Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
2 Units Available
Andrea Place
473 SE 169th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1044 sqft
Welcome to Andrea Place Apartments, where you can choose from a number of innovatively designed apartment homes. Surrounded by community spaces, sunlight, and wonderful views, you'll find unlimited possibilities to reflect your lifestyle.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
18949 NE Everett Ct.
18949 Northeast Everett Court, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1183 sqft
18949 NE Everett Ct.
Results within 5 miles of Wilkes East
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
17 Units Available
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,103
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
5 Units Available
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1226 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
76 Units Available
Kielo at Grass Valley
5988 NW 38th Ave, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1241 sqft
Kielo at Grass Valley offers a sophisticated and convenient living opportunity for those searching for a home nestled in nature without sacrificing easy access to the city. Kielo is your invitation to a life without compromise.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,527
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,611
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,269
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowland
17310 SE Naegeli Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Meadowland offers comfort with a touch of charm. Enjoy a mix of country air, rolling hills, and lush green trees. Meadowland offers residences an array of natural lighting throughout the living area as well as spacious bedrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
The Zimmer
165 Southwest Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You feel it even before you see it. A sense of pastoral bliss: leafy trees, mountains on the horizon and vast blue skies catch your eye, as if for the first time.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,049
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,337
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
11 Units Available
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,320
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
3 Units Available
Parkside Lofts
17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
527 sqft
Enjoy the amenities of modern living without the concrete jungle.
