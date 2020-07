Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar gym playground pool pool table hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit

Come see our new look!! Alvista 23 has recently undergone a full renovation! Residents can now enjoy a huge, state of the art fitness center, a business center with high speed internet, a brand new clubhouse with a free coffee bar and flat screen TV! Our apartment homes have been renovated too! Many apartment homes feature hardwood floors, frieze carpet, new countertops, brushed nickel hardware, and so much more. Call or stop in today to take a tour!!! Alvista 23, in Gresham, OR, is located just minutes from both I-84 and US-26. Situated adjacent to Gresham Country Club and Mount Hood College. Convenient to shopping at the Columbia Gorge Outlet Mall.