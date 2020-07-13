Springwater Trail

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.00 per applicant
Deposit: 400.00/800.00/1600.00 Based on application results
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: Additional deposit $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed Restricted. Large dogs are welcome
Parking Details: 153 Spaces of Free parking.
Storage Details: Additional storage on patio