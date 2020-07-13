All apartments in Gresham
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Springwater Trail

Open Now until 5pm
1324 SW Pleasant View Dr · (503) 773-6908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1324 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR 97080
Gresham-Southwest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A204 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit F323 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit C310 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 933 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Springwater Trail.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
playground
At Springwater Trail you will enjoy country living with city convenience. Located on main bus routes and just minutes form the Max, you can work, shop and enjoy the city; then come home and relax in your year round spa. We are a little piece of heaven right here in Gresham.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.00 per applicant
Deposit: 400.00/800.00/1600.00 Based on application results
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: Additional deposit $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed Restricted. Large dogs are welcome
Parking Details: 153 Spaces of Free parking.
Storage Details: Additional storage on patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Springwater Trail have any available units?
Springwater Trail has 3 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Springwater Trail have?
Some of Springwater Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springwater Trail currently offering any rent specials?
Springwater Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Springwater Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, Springwater Trail is pet friendly.
Does Springwater Trail offer parking?
Yes, Springwater Trail offers parking.
Does Springwater Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Springwater Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Springwater Trail have a pool?
Yes, Springwater Trail has a pool.
Does Springwater Trail have accessible units?
Yes, Springwater Trail has accessible units.
Does Springwater Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Springwater Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does Springwater Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, Springwater Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
