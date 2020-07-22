/
downtown gresham
103 Apartments for rent in Downtown Gresham, Gresham, OR
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
200 NE 5th Street
200 Northeast 5th Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1830 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT! $2195 2BD+bonus office space/2.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1643 NE 5th St
1643 Northeast 5th Street, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1406 sqft
Brand New 3bed/2bath Single Level Home in NE Redmond - *** In light of current public health concerns MVPM is temporarily refraining from showing occupied properties.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Gresham
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,345
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
The Zimmer
165 Southwest Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You feel it even before you see it. A sense of pastoral bliss: leafy trees, mountains on the horizon and vast blue skies catch your eye, as if for the first time.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Hollycrest South
700 SW Eastman Pkwy, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Located along the Springwater Corridor, this complex offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. Units offer washer and dryer hookups, open living rooms, and patios off the master bedroom.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Golfside
1999 NE Division St, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Golfside Apartments is ready for you to visit. This community can be found in Gresham on Ne Division St.. Come by to view the available floorplans.
Verified
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Royal Greens Apartments
2124 NE 19th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1787 sqft
A location tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course, Royal Greens is a boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
160 SW Towle Ave
160 SW Towle Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
160 SW Towle Ave Available 07/27/20 160 SW Towle Ave. - www.ProFastHomes.com Welcome to your new home located in the beautiful Hollybrook neighborhood. This duplex unit has a beautifully landscaped property, maintained a landscape company.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1406 NE Hogan Drive
1406 Northeast Hogan Drive, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1120 sqft
1406 NE Hogan Drive Available 08/03/20 2 bed, 1 bath, fully remodeled, spacious condo in Country Club Estates in Gresham! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2377 SE 15th Aly
2377 Southeast 15th Alley, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1743 sqft
This Must See Newer Build Has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Attached 2 Car Garage, Natural Light and Plenty of Storage. Beautiful Open Floorplan Downstairs. Front Porch Faces Scenic Greenway.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1437 NE Hogan PL
1437 Northeast Hogan Place, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
$200 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL FULLY UPDATED UNIT # 1437 This one bedroom, garden floor apartment has been renovated throughout and has a peaceful courtyard view from its large double windows.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1824 NE Hogan Dr.
1824 Northeast Hogan Drive, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1120 sqft
Marketing Description Two-bedroom condo with community pool access just off Gresham Golf Course! Hardwood floors in living area. Washer/dryer. Backyard patio. Community includes pool and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Gresham
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,103
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,527
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,611
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
2 Units Available
Windsor Manor
235 Southeast 165th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
856 sqft
Windsor Manor offers quiet living in a community setting just outside the bustle of the city.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,182
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowland
17310 SE Naegeli Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Meadowland offers comfort with a touch of charm. Enjoy a mix of country air, rolling hills, and lush green trees. Meadowland offers residences an array of natural lighting throughout the living area as well as spacious bedrooms.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
7 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
1717 SE Orient Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1185 sqft
Move In Special! Contact our Leasing Specialists for details. 503-666-3157
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
3 Units Available
Executive 1801
1801 NE 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
900 sqft
Just minutes to Beale Street, I-240, and I-40 in the Raleigh/Bartlett market area. Units with gallery-style kitchens, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, tile floors, and private balconies/patios.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
3 Units Available
Sandstone Manor
16677 NE Russell St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
922 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sandstone Manor in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
9 Units Available
The Nash
224 SE 188th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Discover the comfort and style youve been searching for at The Nash Apartments! We offer spacious apartment homes at an incredible value. The Nash is conveniently located in Gresham, Oregon, just outside of Portland.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
13 Units Available
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,398
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
9 Units Available
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1058 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,115
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
