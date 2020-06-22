All apartments in Bethany
Find more places like 12451 NW Millford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethany, OR
/
12451 NW Millford St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

12451 NW Millford St

12451 Northwest Millford Street · (503) 902-1022 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethany
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12451 Northwest Millford Street, Bethany, OR 97229
Forest Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12451 NW Millford St · Avail. Jun 30

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
putting green
garage
12451 NW Millford St Available 06/30/20 2018 Gorgeous NW Portland Home! - Bonny Slope NW Portland Area

Beautiful newer construction with 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and 2 bonus rooms! Stunning finishing touches and spacious interior great for entertaining. Extra room for an office. Generous kitchen with pantry, island and stainless steel appliances including gas range! Living room features gas fireplace, built-in cabinets, large windows and patio door, which leads out to a beautiful low maintenance fenced backyard with outdoor fireplace, covered patio, and a 2-hole mini putting green! Half bath, and 2 car garage off the main level.

Convenient 2nd story utility room with sink and storage space (washer & dryer included). Spacious bonus room upstairs with vaulted ceilings. Great master bedroom has tall windows and a roomy en-suite which includes a huge shower, double vanities, soaking tub, and walk-in closet with built-in storage solutions. The other 2 bedrooms on the 2nd level are a great size as well! The home is located within 10-15 minutes to excellent dining, shopping, entertainment, and the Nike Headquarters. Easy commute to either downtown or the west side and only about 15 minutes to Washington Park for the best urban hiking and more!

More Details:
* Forced air heating with central A/C and bonus amenity included: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
* General Screening Requirements: Please visit our website at www.ipmdowntown.com --> 'Vacancies' Tab --> Click on Tenant Screening Criteria
* Washington County
* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older
* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent
* Security Deposit: $3,200
* Minimum Credit Score: 600
* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant. Proof required prior to move-in.
* No Smoking on the premises
* Lease start date: Must start within 2 weeks of submission application
* Pet Policy: No cats, 1 small dog under 25 lbs with pre-approval \\ Policy Info & Required Profile --> https://ipm.petscreening.com/
* Direct Website Link: www.ipmdowntown.com/vacancies/
* Showings are estimated to begin by June 19th - submit an inquiry and get notified when showings are ready to begin!
* Schools: Findley Elementary, Stoller Middle, Sunset High School. Verification of schools is recommended as boundaries change.

*The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information, however we shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented and managed by Innovative Property Management, LLC. Please reach out if you have any questions at 503-902-1022 ex 2!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4791016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12451 NW Millford St have any available units?
12451 NW Millford St has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12451 NW Millford St have?
Some of 12451 NW Millford St's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12451 NW Millford St currently offering any rent specials?
12451 NW Millford St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12451 NW Millford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12451 NW Millford St is pet friendly.
Does 12451 NW Millford St offer parking?
Yes, 12451 NW Millford St does offer parking.
Does 12451 NW Millford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12451 NW Millford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12451 NW Millford St have a pool?
No, 12451 NW Millford St does not have a pool.
Does 12451 NW Millford St have accessible units?
No, 12451 NW Millford St does not have accessible units.
Does 12451 NW Millford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12451 NW Millford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12451 NW Millford St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12451 NW Millford St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12451 NW Millford St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road
Bethany, OR 97229

Similar Pages

Bethany 1 BedroomsBethany 2 Bedrooms
Bethany Apartments with Washer-DryerBethany Pet Friendly Places
Bethany Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAOrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, OR
Kelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica North

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity