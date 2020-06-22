Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking putting green garage

12451 NW Millford St Available 06/30/20 2018 Gorgeous NW Portland Home! - Bonny Slope NW Portland Area



Beautiful newer construction with 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and 2 bonus rooms! Stunning finishing touches and spacious interior great for entertaining. Extra room for an office. Generous kitchen with pantry, island and stainless steel appliances including gas range! Living room features gas fireplace, built-in cabinets, large windows and patio door, which leads out to a beautiful low maintenance fenced backyard with outdoor fireplace, covered patio, and a 2-hole mini putting green! Half bath, and 2 car garage off the main level.



Convenient 2nd story utility room with sink and storage space (washer & dryer included). Spacious bonus room upstairs with vaulted ceilings. Great master bedroom has tall windows and a roomy en-suite which includes a huge shower, double vanities, soaking tub, and walk-in closet with built-in storage solutions. The other 2 bedrooms on the 2nd level are a great size as well! The home is located within 10-15 minutes to excellent dining, shopping, entertainment, and the Nike Headquarters. Easy commute to either downtown or the west side and only about 15 minutes to Washington Park for the best urban hiking and more!



More Details:

* Forced air heating with central A/C and bonus amenity included: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* General Screening Requirements: Please visit our website at www.ipmdowntown.com --> 'Vacancies' Tab --> Click on Tenant Screening Criteria

* Washington County

* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older

* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent

* Security Deposit: $3,200

* Minimum Credit Score: 600

* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant. Proof required prior to move-in.

* No Smoking on the premises

* Lease start date: Must start within 2 weeks of submission application

* Pet Policy: No cats, 1 small dog under 25 lbs with pre-approval \\ Policy Info & Required Profile --> https://ipm.petscreening.com/

* Direct Website Link: www.ipmdowntown.com/vacancies/

* Showings are estimated to begin by June 19th - submit an inquiry and get notified when showings are ready to begin!

* Schools: Findley Elementary, Stoller Middle, Sunset High School. Verification of schools is recommended as boundaries change.



*The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information, however we shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented and managed by Innovative Property Management, LLC. Please reach out if you have any questions at 503-902-1022 ex 2!



No Cats Allowed



