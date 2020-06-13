249 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bethany, OR
Bethany, Oregon got its name from a small crossroads trading center established in the 1870s by a Swiss immigrant who set up the first post office in the area.
Today, Bethany is an unincorporated part of Washington County on the west side of the Portland, Oregon metropolitan area that is home to over 20,000 people. With great housing options, a country club for golf enthusiasts and proximity to the great outdoors that Oregon and Washington offer, Bethany is nothing short of a great place to live. See more
Finding an apartment in Bethany that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.