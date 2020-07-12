Apartment List
155 Apartments for rent in Bethany, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bethany apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
6415 NW 165th Ave
6415 Northwest 165th Avenue, Bethany, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3550 sqft
6415 NW 165th Ave Available 08/01/20 High-End NW Porltand/Bethany Home Located in Arbor Oaks Schools: Springville elementary, Stoller middle, Westview High - Available: August 1, 2020 Pet’s: No Pets! Approximate Sq.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17269 NW Crosshaven St.
17269 Northwest Crosshaven Street, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2000 sqft
Fantastic Location | Spacious Deck | Tons of Storage - Per Portland FAIR Housing Laws, Open Application period will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday, 07/10/2020.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
15736 NW Energia Street
15736 Northwest Energia Street, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1700 sqft
Quality Craftsman 3 Bedroom Home in Bethany - This modern, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13835 NW Lakeview Dr.
13835 Northwest Lakeview Drive, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3056 sqft
13835 NW Lakeview Dr. Available 07/14/20 13835 NW Lakeview Drive ~ Stunning Home - Incredible mid-century home on .82 acres in sought after Findley/Stoller/Sunset area abutting Oakridge Estates.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
5061 NW Millstone Way
5061 Northwest Millstone Way, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2252 sqft
5061 NW Millstone Way Available 07/14/20 5061 NW Millstone Way ~ Beautiful Bethany Home - Bright and sunny corner home located in the prime Bethany area! 2252 SqFt with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
7084 NW Abigail Terrace
7084 Northwest Abigail Terrace, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2027 sqft
7084 NW Abigail Terrace Available 07/13/20 Newer NW Portland/Bethany Home Located In Abby Creek! - Available: July 13, 2020 Pet’s: Pets possible with prior approval from owner Approximate Sq Ft: 2027 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17237 NW Countryridge Drive
17237 Northwest Countryridge Drive, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1653 sqft
17237 NW Countryridge Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Bethany Area Ranch Style Home! - Amazing one level in perfect condition. Great for entertaining, from the spacious family room and living room to the delightful level backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
15438 NW Sweetgale Ct
15438 Northwest Sweetgale Court, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1480 sqft
Wonderful Singe-Family Home in NW Bethany! - Fantastic 3 bed 2.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17926 NW Sylvania Lane
17926 Northwest Sylvania Lane, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1489 sqft
17926 NW Sylvania Lane Available 05/14/20 Close to Oak Hills, PCC, Bethany area, Large fenced yard, Lovely home - Wonderful family home w/ updated kitchen & bathrooms in great neighborhood! Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout most of main level.

1 of 43

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
15265 Northwest Manresa Court
15265 Northwest Manresa Court, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2040 sqft
This lovely 4-bdrm, 3-bath multi-level home is located on a cul-de-sac, close to schools, parks, and Claremont Golf Course. This home has hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, spacious living room and large windows for a lot of natural lighting.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
5572 Northwest 165th Place
5572 Northwest 165th Place, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1889 sqft
Spacious Bethany home tucked back on a cul-de-sac with massive back yard, landscaping included! This home welcomes you into an open entry way leading into a roomy formal living and dining area. Off the kitchen you will find another living space.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16141 NW Reliance Ln
16141 Northwest Reliance Lane, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1763 sqft
OUTSTANDING **NEW** North Bethany 3BR Townhome! Great Location, A+Schools! - MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!! * This home is in a SPECTACULAR location! * 2020 built, BRAND NEW townhome! * Lights are energery efficient LED Light bulbs! * Fabulous modern

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16149 NW Reliance Ln
16149 Northwest Reliance Lane, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1925 sqft
Gorgeous **NEW** North Bethany 3BR Townhome! Great Location, A+Schools! - MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!! * This home is in a SPECTACULAR location! * 2020 built, BRAND NEW townhome! * Fabulous modern kitchen island/eating bar w/ brand NEW stainless

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
7380 NW 168th Ave
7380 Northwest 168th Avenue, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2250 sqft
7380 NW 168th Ave Available 08/07/20 4BD+ Den Home in N. Bethany in Abbey Creek, A+ Schools, Fenced Yard! - 4BD + Den Home (Coral floorplan) available in the Commons at Abbey Creek! * Gorgeous 4 bedrm beauty plus office/den on main floor.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13082 NW Manzoni St
13082 Northwest Manzoni Street, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2755 sqft
Beautiful Large Home Located in Arbor Heights Bethany! - Large spacious home in safe and quiet Arbor Heights neighborhood! Open layout kitchen with granite counter tops, large island and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16133 Nw Reliance Ln
16133 Northwest Reliance Lane, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1925 sqft
*New* Modern North Bethany 3BR Townhome, Corner Unit! Great Location, A+Schools! - * This home is in a SPECTACULAR location! * 2020 built, BRAND NEW townhome! * Lights are energery efficient LED Light bulbs! * Fabulous modern kitchen island/eating

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
7296 NW 164th Ave
7296 Northwest 164th Avenue, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1426 sqft
7296 NW 164th Ave Available 07/21/20 Spectacular **Brand New** Townhome In A Excellent Location! 3 Bedrm 2.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
15232 NW Marianna Street
15232 Northwest Marianna Street, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2368 sqft
15232 NW Marianna Street Available 07/23/20 NW Portland/Bethany Beautiful Like-New Townhome with Basement! 2-Car Garage MUST SEE!!!! - Available: July 23, 2020 Pet’s: No Pets Approximate Sq.
Results within 1 mile of Bethany
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,404
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Triple Creek
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,832
1564 sqft
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Somerset West
18205 Northwest Bronson Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset West in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
2458 NW 168th Place
2458 Northwest 168th Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1446 sqft
2458 NW 168th Place Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 Bed Townhouse in Bethany Area- W/D, Patio, A/C, One car garage - This nice 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
15340 North West Norwich St
15340 NW Norwich St, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1372 sqft
Well maintained two bedroom one and a half bath townhouse in Oak Hills Community. Two car garage and street parking available, wood burning fireplace, private fully fenced courtyard, washer/dryer included! HOA Unit is located in the Oak Hills HOA.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln.
16952 Northwest Shadow Hills Lane, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1547 sqft
1652 NW Shadow Hills Lane ~ Bethany Townhome - Great townhouse in a nice family neighborhood (end unit). 1547 SqFt 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. INTERNET PROVIDED.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bethany, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bethany apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

