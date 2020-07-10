/
115 Apartments for rent in Bethany, OR with washer-dryer
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road, Bethany, OR
Studio
$1,200
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bethany in Bethany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
6415 NW 165th Ave
6415 Northwest 165th Avenue, Bethany, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3550 sqft
6415 NW 165th Ave Available 08/01/20 High-End NW Porltand/Bethany Home Located in Arbor Oaks Schools: Springville elementary, Stoller middle, Westview High - Available: August 1, 2020 Pet’s: No Pets! Approximate Sq.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17269 NW Crosshaven St.
17269 Northwest Crosshaven Street, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2000 sqft
Fantastic Location | Spacious Deck | Tons of Storage - Per Portland FAIR Housing Laws, Open Application period will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday, 07/10/2020.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13835 NW Lakeview Dr.
13835 Northwest Lakeview Drive, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3056 sqft
13835 NW Lakeview Dr. Available 07/14/20 13835 NW Lakeview Drive ~ Stunning Home - Incredible mid-century home on .82 acres in sought after Findley/Stoller/Sunset area abutting Oakridge Estates.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
7084 NW Abigail Terrace
7084 Northwest Abigail Terrace, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2027 sqft
7084 NW Abigail Terrace Available 07/13/20 Newer NW Portland/Bethany Home Located In Abby Creek! - Available: July 13, 2020 Pet’s: Pets possible with prior approval from owner Approximate Sq Ft: 2027 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
15438 NW Sweetgale Ct
15438 Northwest Sweetgale Court, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1480 sqft
Wonderful Singe-Family Home in NW Bethany! - Fantastic 3 bed 2.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
12792 NW Bayonne Ln
12792 Northwest Bayonne Lane, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2271 sqft
12792 NW Bayonne Ln Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 3+ Bedroom Home in Bethany - This gorgeous newer construction home in a great Bethany neighborhood has a great, unique floor plan and lots of great features: - Welcoming, gated front garden - Great
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
7608 NW Buckthorn Way
7608 Northwest Buckthorn Way, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1532 sqft
7608 NW Buckthorn Way Available 06/02/20 Gorgeous 3 Level Bethany Home - 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths + Den, 1,532 Sq. Ft.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
15265 Northwest Manresa Court
15265 Northwest Manresa Court, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2040 sqft
This lovely 4-bdrm, 3-bath multi-level home is located on a cul-de-sac, close to schools, parks, and Claremont Golf Course. This home has hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, spacious living room and large windows for a lot of natural lighting.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
15325 NW Central Dr 208
15325 Northwest Central Drive, Bethany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1165 sqft
Bethany Village Convenience - near Nike & Intel - Property Id: 315018 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condominium in Bethany Village.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
5572 Northwest 165th Place
5572 Northwest 165th Place, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1889 sqft
Spacious Bethany home tucked back on a cul-de-sac with massive back yard, landscaping included! This home welcomes you into an open entry way leading into a roomy formal living and dining area. Off the kitchen you will find another living space.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
7380 NW 168th Ave
7380 Northwest 168th Avenue, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2250 sqft
7380 NW 168th Ave Available 08/07/20 4BD+ Den Home in N. Bethany in Abbey Creek, A+ Schools, Fenced Yard! - 4BD + Den Home (Coral floorplan) available in the Commons at Abbey Creek! * Gorgeous 4 bedrm beauty plus office/den on main floor.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13082 NW Manzoni St
13082 Northwest Manzoni Street, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2755 sqft
Beautiful Large Home Located in Arbor Heights Bethany! - Large spacious home in safe and quiet Arbor Heights neighborhood! Open layout kitchen with granite counter tops, large island and stainless steel appliances.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,404
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.
Triple Creek
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,832
1564 sqft
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Somerset West
18205 Northwest Bronson Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset West in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
15340 North West Norwich St
15340 NW Norwich St, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1372 sqft
Well maintained two bedroom one and a half bath townhouse in Oak Hills Community. Two car garage and street parking available, wood burning fireplace, private fully fenced courtyard, washer/dryer included! HOA Unit is located in the Oak Hills HOA.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln.
16952 Northwest Shadow Hills Lane, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1547 sqft
1652 NW Shadow Hills Lane ~ Bethany Townhome - Great townhouse in a nice family neighborhood (end unit). 1547 SqFt 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. INTERNET PROVIDED.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16908 NW Tucson St
16908 Northwest Tucson Street, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2373 sqft
16908 NW Tucson St Available 07/11/20 Beautiful 4 Bedrm 2.5 Bath Single Family Home Available in Arbor Ridge neighborhood! - Beautiful 4 bedroom single family home in Arbor Ridge neighborhood! This beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
12826 NW LILYWOOD DR
12826 Northwest Lilywood Drive, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
3591 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 4 bedroom Plus Home Located in Sought After Bauer Oaks Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.
Forest Park
14651 NW Germantown Road
14651 Northwest Germantown Road, Multnomah County, OR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Must see! Beautiful 4,128 square foot home sitting on just over 20 acres of secluded land in Forest Park! This unique 3 level home features 4 bedrooms (including en suite master bath), 3 full bathrooms, large game room or office, and a 3 bay
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16999 NW Avondale Dr
16999 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2221 sqft
16999 NW Avondale Dr Available 05/02/20 Large Bethany Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Master Suite, and Bonus Room! - This large 2200 square foot home in the Bethany area of Beaverton is a must see! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with stainless steel
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16629 NW Avondale Dr.
16629 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2021 sqft
16629 NW Avondale Dr. Available 04/08/19 Spacious 3 Bed w/ Bonus room--Near Hwy 26 - This gorgeous home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors on main level, Two sides Gas fireplace, and an office/ play room.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4295 NW Diamondback Dr
4295 Northwest Diamondback Drive, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home on quiet NW Neighborhood. Excellent Schools!! 3 car Tandem garage - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
