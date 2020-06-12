/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
212 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethany, OR
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
5 Units Available
Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road, Bethany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bethany in Bethany. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
14736 NW Benny Dr
14736 Northwest Benny Drive, Bethany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1310 sqft
14736 NW Benny Dr Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Close to Nike and Intel! - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 14736 NW Benny Dr., Portland, OR 97229 COUNTY: Washington APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1310 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHROOMS: 2.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
15325 NW Central Drive #209
15325 Northwest Central Drive, Bethany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
BETHANY URBAN LIVING AT ITS FINEST! - This adorable 2BR/2BA unit is located in the Bethany Village shopping center.
Results within 1 mile of Bethany
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12
Triple Creek
2 Units Available
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
785 sqft
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton's beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
3 Units Available
Somerset West
18205 Northwest Bronson Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset West in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
10 Units Available
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1011 sqft
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
2393 NW Roseburg Terrace
2393 Northwest Roseburg Terrace, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Bethany Townhouse with Garage - Attached townhouse in Arbor neighborhood. Living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen with all black appliances and cherry cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Bethany
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12
Northeast Hillsboro
23 Units Available
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1137 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with air-conditioning, extra storage and garbage disposal. Community provides a playground, 24-hour gym, pool and convenient online portal for payments. Close to Central Park; easy access to Hillsboro Airport.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12
$
Northeast Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1083 sqft
One, two and three bedroom homes with designer finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Community features fitness center, pool, fire pits and sundeck. Units have a/c, ceiling fans and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
11 Units Available
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
17 Units Available
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
850 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12
$
Northeast Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1246 sqft
You'll find Platform 14 apartments at Hillsboro's Orenco Station, just steps from the MAX Light Rail Blue Line to Portland.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12
$
Montavilla
39 Units Available
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1069 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available near Berrydale Park and Clark Elementary School, in very walkable neighborhood. All apartments have in-unit laundry, giant walk-in closets and charming patio or balcony views. Carport parking.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
21 Units Available
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
852 sqft
Tree-ringed courtyards, fire pit, pool with spa and communal BBQ area. Gym, airy clubhouse, Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments with in-unit washer/dryer, patio/balcony, carpeting, fireplace. Just off Highway 26, close to local schools.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12
$
Northeast Hillsboro
10 Units Available
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1036 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
14 Units Available
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1129 sqft
Located by U.S.-127 and within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center. Spacious interiors with a gas fireplace, high ceilings and large walk-in closets. In a park-like setting. Private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
11 Units Available
North Ridge Apartments
21187 NW Galice Lane, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1001 sqft
This luxury community features well-appointed homes including gourmet kitchens and ample space. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas and an entertainment area, dog park, and game area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
3 Units Available
Covington Square
2875 Southwest 214th Avenue, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Covington Square in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12
Central Beaverton
14 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12
Northeast Hillsboro
5 Units Available
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr,
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1001 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
971 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
11 Units Available
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
958 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
