2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
153 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bethany, OR
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
5 Units Available
Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road, Bethany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bethany in Bethany. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
14736 NW Benny Dr
14736 Northwest Benny Drive, Bethany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1310 sqft
14736 NW Benny Dr Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Close to Nike and Intel! - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 14736 NW Benny Dr., Portland, OR 97229 COUNTY: Washington APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1310 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHROOMS: 2.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
15325 NW Central Drive #209
15325 Northwest Central Drive, Bethany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
BETHANY URBAN LIVING AT ITS FINEST! - This adorable 2BR/2BA unit is located in the Bethany Village shopping center.
Results within 1 mile of Bethany
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
2393 NW Roseburg Terrace
2393 Northwest Roseburg Terrace, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Bethany Townhouse with Garage - Attached townhouse in Arbor neighborhood. Living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen with all black appliances and cherry cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Bethany
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Central Beaverton
14 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Northeast Hillsboro
5 Units Available
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1001 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
971 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
11 Units Available
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
958 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
11 Units Available
North Ridge Apartments
21187 NW Galice Lane, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1001 sqft
This luxury community features well-appointed homes including gourmet kitchens and ample space. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas and an entertainment area, dog park, and game area. Pet-friendly.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
865 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
Northeast Hillsboro
15 Units Available
Orenco Gardens
6199 NE Alder St, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1076 sqft
Nestled in Hillsboro's "Silicone Valley," close to the airport, movie theater and Rood Bridge Park. Heated pool with spa and fitness center for residents. On the MAX Light Rail.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
28 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1015 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Northeast Hillsboro
8 Units Available
The Grove at Orenco Station
6710 NE Vinings Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1058 sqft
Resort-like community near Quatama Elementary School. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, fire pit and a pool area. Just minutes from Downtown Portland.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Five Oaks
Contact for Availability
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
978 sqft
Tranquil neighborhood close to Tanasbourne Town Center and Five Oaks Middle School. Short commute to Portland. Pet-friendly community with a library, clubhouse, fitness center, and indoor racquetball court. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Triple Creek
Contact for Availability
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
958 sqft
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
15 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1060 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Raleigh Hills
13 Units Available
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1007 sqft
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
3 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
981 sqft
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Beaverton
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
847 sqft
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
16 Units Available
Lionsgate South
2470 NW Inverness Dr, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1247 sqft
Bright apartments with eat-in kitchen and private fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Short walk to Evergreen Park and easy access to downtown Portland. Luxury complex with trash valet and garage parking.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Northeast Hillsboro
23 Units Available
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1137 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with air-conditioning, extra storage and garbage disposal. Community provides a playground, 24-hour gym, pool and convenient online portal for payments. Close to Central Park; easy access to Hillsboro Airport.
