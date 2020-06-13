Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

128 Apartments for rent in Bethany, OR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
7248 NW Abigail Terrace
7248 Northwest Abigail Terrace, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1850 sqft
7248 NW Abigail Terrace Available 06/17/20 Lovely 4 BD 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
14736 NW Benny Dr
14736 Northwest Benny Drive, Bethany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1310 sqft
14736 NW Benny Dr Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Close to Nike and Intel! - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 14736 NW Benny Dr., Portland, OR 97229 COUNTY: Washington APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1310 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHROOMS: 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
14780 NW Hydrangea Ct.
14780 Northwest Hydrangea Court, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1793 sqft
Beautiful 3 BD, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
5689 NW 178th Avenue
5689 Northwest 178th Avenue, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1418 sqft
5689 NW 178th Avenue Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Spacious 3br- 2.5 bath Traditional, Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace & So Much More!! - Fantastic location near Deerfield Park & Convenient to Hi Tech corridor with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
12451 NW Millford St
12451 Northwest Millford Street, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2464 sqft
12451 NW Millford St Available 06/30/20 2018 Gorgeous NW Portland Home! - Bonny Slope NW Portland Area Beautiful newer construction with 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
7608 NW Buckthorn Way
7608 Northwest Buckthorn Way, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1532 sqft
7608 NW Buckthorn Way Available 06/02/20 Gorgeous 3 Level Bethany Home - 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths + Den, 1,532 Sq. Ft.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
7274 NW Dusty Terrace
7274 Northwest Dusty Terrace, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2163 sqft
Spectacular Home in a coveted Abbey Creek in a Highly Desirable Bethany Area - * Location! Location! Location! * Newer 4 bed, 2.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
17926 NW Sylvania Lane
17926 Northwest Sylvania Lane, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1489 sqft
17926 NW Sylvania Lane Available 05/14/20 Close to Oak Hills, PCC, Bethany area, Large fenced yard, Lovely home - Wonderful family home w/ updated kitchen & bathrooms in great neighborhood! Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout most of main level.

1 of 43

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
15265 Northwest Manresa Court
15265 Northwest Manresa Court, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2040 sqft
This lovely 4-bdrm, 3-bath multi-level home is located on a cul-de-sac, close to schools, parks, and Claremont Golf Course. This home has hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, spacious living room and large windows for a lot of natural lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Bethany
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
10 Units Available
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,258
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Triple Creek
2 Units Available
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
785 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
3 Units Available
Somerset West
18205 Northwest Bronson Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset West in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
15888 NW Lyndel Ln.
15888 Northwest Lyndel Lane, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
15888 NW Lyndel Lane ~ Beautiful Ranch in Bethany - Lovely home in great neighborhood! 1300 sq ft, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. New Carpet throughout! Family room with wood fireplace, some hardwood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11950 NW Thompson Rd
11950 Northwest Thompson Road, Cedar Mill, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
3000 sqft
Lovely Home In High Demand NW Portland Area. - Available now. Lovely home in a high demand NW Portland Area. Being located in a high tech area with Nikes world headquarters nearby, its not only minutes away from work, but everything else as well.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
2393 NW Roseburg Terrace
2393 Northwest Roseburg Terrace, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Bethany Townhouse with Garage - Attached townhouse in Arbor neighborhood. Living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen with all black appliances and cherry cabinets.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
16999 NW Avondale Dr
16999 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2221 sqft
16999 NW Avondale Dr Available 05/02/20 Large Bethany Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Master Suite, and Bonus Room! - This large 2200 square foot home in the Bethany area of Beaverton is a must see! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with stainless steel

1 of 26

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
16629 NW Avondale Dr.
16629 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2021 sqft
16629 NW Avondale Dr. Available 04/08/19 Spacious 3 Bed w/ Bonus room--Near Hwy 26 - This gorgeous home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors on main level, Two sides Gas fireplace, and an office/ play room.
Results within 5 miles of Bethany
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
11 Units Available
North Ridge Apartments
21187 NW Galice Lane, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,220
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community features well-appointed homes including gourmet kitchens and ample space. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas and an entertainment area, dog park, and game area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Northeast Hillsboro
23 Units Available
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1439 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with air-conditioning, extra storage and garbage disposal. Community provides a playground, 24-hour gym, pool and convenient online portal for payments. Close to Central Park; easy access to Hillsboro Airport.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
971 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Central Beaverton
14 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
12 Units Available
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,299
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
15 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,317
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
City Guide for Bethany, OR

Bethany, Oregon got its name from a small crossroads trading center established in the 1870s by a Swiss immigrant who set up the first post office in the area.

Today, Bethany is an unincorporated part of Washington County on the west side of the Portland, Oregon metropolitan area that is home to over 20,000 people. With great housing options, a country club for golf enthusiasts and proximity to the great outdoors that Oregon and Washington offer, Bethany is nothing short of a great place to live. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bethany, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bethany renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

