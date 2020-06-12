/
3 bedroom apartments
132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethany, OR
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4654 NW Dresden Pl
4654 Northwest Dresden Place, Bethany, OR
4654 NW Dresden Pl Available 06/24/20 Fantastic Bauer Highlands home 4 car Tandum garage! Excellent schools! - Small pet under 30 pounds possible! Bauer Highlands - Pristine! - Gorgeous, Well sought floorplan in Bauer Highlands.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
7248 NW Abigail Terrace
7248 Northwest Abigail Terrace, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
7248 NW Abigail Terrace Available 06/17/20 Lovely 4 BD 2.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
14780 NW Hydrangea Ct.
14780 Northwest Hydrangea Court, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1793 sqft
Beautiful 3 BD, 2.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16376 NW Ernst St
16376 Northwest Ernst Street, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1562 sqft
Fabulous **Brand New** Townhome In A Excellent Location! 3 Bedrm 2.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13871 NW Hogan St
13871 Northwest Hogan Street, Bethany, OR
Rent to Own this home located near Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Intel, Findley Elementary, Stoller Middle School and Sunset High School. House has four bedrooms plus an office den to make five.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
6692 NW Joss Ave
6692 Northwest Joss Avenue, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2352 sqft
NW Portland Higher-End Home- Hardwoods- Gourmet Kitchen & More! Close to Nike & Intel! - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval Pets: No Pets Approximate Sq.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
5689 NW 178th Avenue
5689 Northwest 178th Avenue, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1418 sqft
5689 NW 178th Avenue Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Spacious 3br- 2.5 bath Traditional, Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace & So Much More!! - Fantastic location near Deerfield Park & Convenient to Hi Tech corridor with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths.
Forest Park
12451 NW Millford St
12451 Northwest Millford Street, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2464 sqft
12451 NW Millford St Available 06/30/20 2018 Gorgeous NW Portland Home! - Bonny Slope NW Portland Area Beautiful newer construction with 3 bedrooms 2.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
7608 NW Buckthorn Way
7608 Northwest Buckthorn Way, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1532 sqft
7608 NW Buckthorn Way Available 06/02/20 Gorgeous 3 Level Bethany Home - 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths + Den, 1,532 Sq. Ft.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
7274 NW Dusty Terrace
7274 Northwest Dusty Terrace, Bethany, OR
Spectacular Home in a coveted Abbey Creek in a Highly Desirable Bethany Area - * Location! Location! Location! * Newer 4 bed, 2.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17926 NW Sylvania Lane
17926 Northwest Sylvania Lane, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1489 sqft
17926 NW Sylvania Lane Available 05/14/20 Close to Oak Hills, PCC, Bethany area, Large fenced yard, Lovely home - Wonderful family home w/ updated kitchen & bathrooms in great neighborhood! Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout most of main level.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
15265 Northwest Manresa Court
15265 Northwest Manresa Court, Bethany, OR
This lovely 4-bdrm, 3-bath multi-level home is located on a cul-de-sac, close to schools, parks, and Claremont Golf Course. This home has hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, spacious living room and large windows for a lot of natural lighting.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
11858 NW Maple Hill Lane
11858 Northwest Maple Hill Lane, Cedar Mill, OR
11858 NW Maple Hill Lane Available 07/20/20 Bonny Slope Cedar Mills Home- 5 Bdrm, 3.5 baths, 3420 sq. ft. - This Cedar Mill home has the Location, with an amazing three level floor plan. level backyard.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
15888 NW Lyndel Ln.
15888 Northwest Lyndel Lane, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
15888 NW Lyndel Lane ~ Beautiful Ranch in Bethany - Lovely home in great neighborhood! 1300 sq ft, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. New Carpet throughout! Family room with wood fireplace, some hardwood floors.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
2383 NW Oak Knoll Place
2383 Northwest Oak Knoll Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1547 sqft
Bethany Townhouse - Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home with 1547 sq. ft.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
11950 NW Thompson Rd
11950 Northwest Thompson Road, Cedar Mill, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
3000 sqft
Lovely Home In High Demand NW Portland Area. - Available now. Lovely home in a high demand NW Portland Area. Being located in a high tech area with Nikes world headquarters nearby, its not only minutes away from work, but everything else as well.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
2357 NW 168th Place
2357 Northwest 168th Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1875 sqft
Beautiful Condo In Bethany! NEW LOWERED RENT! - Lovely 3 level condo with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Free internet included! Large kitchen with island. Great built-in desk area.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16999 NW Avondale Dr
16999 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
16999 NW Avondale Dr Available 05/02/20 Large Bethany Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Master Suite, and Bonus Room! - This large 2200 square foot home in the Bethany area of Beaverton is a must see! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with stainless steel
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16629 NW Avondale Dr.
16629 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2021 sqft
16629 NW Avondale Dr. Available 04/08/19 Spacious 3 Bed w/ Bonus room--Near Hwy 26 - This gorgeous home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors on main level, Two sides Gas fireplace, and an office/ play room.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1140 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,396
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1333 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1253 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
