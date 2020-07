Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub extra storage oven range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed internet cafe

Imagine coming home to your new Beaverton apartment and relaxing in the heated pool with hot tub, playing with your furry friend in the dog park or working out in your fully-equipped fitness center. Now you can – simply choose from our new one-, two- or three-bedroom apartment with full air-conditioning and premium finishes throughout. Victory Flats is conveniently located next to the Elmonica MAX Station for an easy commute to downtown Portland, Nike World Headquarters & Intel.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual tours and self-guided tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes in the gallery on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.