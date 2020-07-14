All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like Valley Park Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
Valley Park Plaza
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Valley Park Plaza

4925 SW Jamieson Rd · (833) 454-0210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR 97005
Raleigh West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 49 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 58 · Avail. now

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 57 · Avail. now

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valley Park Plaza.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr laundry
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home. Our spacious and comfortable one and two bedroom floor plans are beautifully appointed with entertainment style kitchens with high-efficiency appliances, private patios or balconies, ample storage throughout, and washer & dryer hook ups. Our gorgeous grounds have an outdoor pool & 24 hour access to a laundry care center. An on-site manager & on-site maintenance technician, are even more reasons not to miss this golden opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Valley Park Plaza have any available units?
Valley Park Plaza has 3 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Valley Park Plaza have?
Some of Valley Park Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valley Park Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Valley Park Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valley Park Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Valley Park Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Valley Park Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Valley Park Plaza offers parking.
Does Valley Park Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Valley Park Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Valley Park Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Valley Park Plaza has a pool.
Does Valley Park Plaza have accessible units?
No, Valley Park Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Valley Park Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valley Park Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Valley Park Plaza?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr
Beaverton, OR 97078
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace
Beaverton, OR 97003
Royal Crest
11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard
Beaverton, OR 97008
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97007

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity