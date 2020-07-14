Amenities
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home. Our spacious and comfortable one and two bedroom floor plans are beautifully appointed with entertainment style kitchens with high-efficiency appliances, private patios or balconies, ample storage throughout, and washer & dryer hook ups. Our gorgeous grounds have an outdoor pool & 24 hour access to a laundry care center. An on-site manager & on-site maintenance technician, are even more reasons not to miss this golden opportunity.