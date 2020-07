Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet extra storage oven range recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments green community guest parking internet access online portal package receiving

Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces. We have also partnered with Energy Trust of Oregon to provide energy efficient lighting and faucets in every apartment. Courtyard at Cedar Hills is located in the heart of Beaverton next to the Cedar Hills Shopping Center and 1 block from the Millikan MAX stop.