590 NW Lost Springs Terrace #304

590 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace · (503) 902-1022 ext. 2
Location

590 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR 97229
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 590 NW Lost Springs Terrace #304 · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great Condo in Prime Cedar Mill Location! - Charming 2 bed condo conveniently located within a ½ mile of the intersection of Murray Blvd and Highway 26/Sunset. Close to shopping and cafes at local venues or a quick drive to Beaverton, Hillsboro or Portland!

Unit #304 is on the third floor- cheerfully lit with lots of windows. Step into a spacious entry, walking past the laundry area and coat closet to the first good sized bedroom. A large full bathroom with over-sized tub/shower is just across the hall. Awesome kitchen with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Open living space features an electric fireplace and mantle. Covered deck just off the dining area, with storage closet, room for table, chairs, and barbecue. Master bedroom has room enough for a king-sized bed and a small couch. Double closets located opposite each other on the way to the en-suite bath. Single gar garage included!

More Details Please Review:
* Pet Policy: Cat and Dog under 35 lbs. with pre-approval // required profile --> hollandprop.petscreening.com
* Direct Website Link: www.hollandprop.com/vacancies/
* Special Terms: Tenant agrees to abide by HOA & CCRs.
* Please review the screening criteria completely at www.hollandprop.com; click on 'Search Homes For Rent'.
* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older
* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent
* Security Deposit: $2,400
* Minimum Credit Score: 600
* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant. Proof required prior to move-in.
* No Smoking on the premises
* Lease start date: Must start within 2 weeks of submission application
* Utilities Included: Water/Sewer Included -- All others Tenant responsibility.
* Landscaping is maintained by HOA
* No A/C
* Washer/Dryer: Included for tenants convenience
* Washington County
* Home square footage: 980
* Year Built: 2013
* Parking: One in garage, some street parking; no commercial looking vehicles.
* Schools: Cedar Mill Elementary, Cedar Park Middle School and Sunset High School. Verification of schools is recommended as boundaries change.
* Schedule a in-person or live video tour here: https://showdigs.co/tk24c

Directions: From Sunset Highway (US 26) north on Murray, right on Cornell Rd. Past Saltzman and right on NW 118th. Right again on Stone Mountain Lane. At the roundabout take a right on Lost Springs..

*Please Note: Applications are not considered complete until all adults apply with all required documents and information. The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information. We shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented and managed by Innovative Property Management, LLC. Please reach out if you have any question: 503-902-1022 ex 2 (open during regular business hours)

(RLNE3022776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

