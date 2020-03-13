Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 Available 06/19/20 Beaverton fully renovated 1 bedroom condo! - Just listed!



Come see this adorable lower level remodeled 1 bedroom 630 sq ft Beaverton condo in the Sequoia Park complex. The unit has new laminate wood floors, interior paint, new range and hood, and a fully updated bathroom. Enter the unit to a large living area that flows to the galley kitchen. The bedroom is also nicely sized with a large walk-in closet. There is a patio that overlooks the common area. Great access to Hwy 217! There is a community clubhouse and pool as well as laundry facilities. Interior remodel will be completed by 6/19/20.



* $1095 per month - Available 6/19/20.



* One year lease



* No pets.



* Schools - Vose Elementary, Whitford Middle, Beaverton High

Please do your own due diligence as boundaries may change.



* Tenant pays electricity. All other utilities are included.



* Community pool/clubhouse and laundry facility.



* Renters insurance required.



Amazing location that is near public transportation, Hwy 217, restaurants, stores, and downtown Beaverton.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we require you to drive by the property first before scheduling an interior showing. For more information or to schedule an appointment please contact an Alder Property Management agent at 503-419-9798.



Screening fee is $46.00.



To view screening criteria prior to applying click here: https://www.alderpropertymanagement.com/tenants



To apply click here: https://alder.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/116693



(RLNE5844358)