All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11

5480 Southwest Alger Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Vose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5480 Southwest Alger Avenue, Beaverton, OR 97005
Vose

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 Available 06/19/20 Beaverton fully renovated 1 bedroom condo! - Just listed!

Come see this adorable lower level remodeled 1 bedroom 630 sq ft Beaverton condo in the Sequoia Park complex. The unit has new laminate wood floors, interior paint, new range and hood, and a fully updated bathroom. Enter the unit to a large living area that flows to the galley kitchen. The bedroom is also nicely sized with a large walk-in closet. There is a patio that overlooks the common area. Great access to Hwy 217! There is a community clubhouse and pool as well as laundry facilities. Interior remodel will be completed by 6/19/20.

* $1095 per month - Available 6/19/20.

* One year lease

* No pets.

* Schools - Vose Elementary, Whitford Middle, Beaverton High
Please do your own due diligence as boundaries may change.

* Tenant pays electricity. All other utilities are included.

* Community pool/clubhouse and laundry facility.

* Renters insurance required.

Amazing location that is near public transportation, Hwy 217, restaurants, stores, and downtown Beaverton.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we require you to drive by the property first before scheduling an interior showing. For more information or to schedule an appointment please contact an Alder Property Management agent at 503-419-9798.

Screening fee is $46.00.

To view screening criteria prior to applying click here: https://www.alderpropertymanagement.com/tenants

To apply click here: https://alder.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/116693

All rights reserved. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 have any available units?
5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaverton, OR.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 have?
Some of 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 currently offering any rent specials?
5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 pet-friendly?
No, 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 offer parking?
No, 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 does not offer parking.
Does 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 have a pool?
Yes, 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 has a pool.
Does 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 have accessible units?
No, 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 does not have accessible units.
Does 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln
Beaverton, OR 97229
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue
Beaverton, OR 97005
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Conestoga Park III
9900 SW Conestoga Dr
Beaverton, OR 97008
Rise Central
12875 SW Crescent Street
Beaverton, OR 97005
Hanover
3210 SW 185th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97003

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University