All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
16248 SW Audubon Unit #101
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

16248 SW Audubon Unit #101

16248 SW Audubon St · (503) 646-9664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16248 SW Audubon St, Beaverton, OR 97003
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COMING SOON!!!! Townhome in the heart of Beaverton, 2 bedroom, 2 baths 995 sq. ft. - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing!

Crisp, clean townhome surrounded by greenery in the heart of Beaverton. Secluded ground floor unit with garage. Two bedroom, two bath with open floor plan. Living room centered around gas burning fireplace and slider out to private covered patio. This home has stainless steel appliances, master suite with walk-in closet and dual sinks. Excellent location, central to max line, Tualatin Hills Nature Park, Nike + Intel.

DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT RESIDING IN THE HOME

Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!
www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.com

Do you need property management services?
Maximize your income and cut your costs!
www.rentportlandhomesProfessionals.com

(RLNE5767337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 have any available units?
16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 have?
Some of 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 currently offering any rent specials?
16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 is pet friendly.
Does 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 offer parking?
Yes, 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 does offer parking.
Does 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 have a pool?
No, 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 does not have a pool.
Does 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 have accessible units?
No, 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16248 SW Audubon Unit #101?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln
Beaverton, OR 97229
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97005
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue
Beaverton, OR 97005
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Trillium Woods
15480 Southwest Bunting Street
Beaverton, OR 97007
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd
Beaverton, OR 97223
Conestoga Park II
10000 Southwest Conestoga Drive
Beaverton, OR 97008
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97007

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity