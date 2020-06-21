All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:50 PM

7208 Northwest 131st Street

7208 Northwest 131st Street · No Longer Available
Location

7208 Northwest 131st Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Chadbrooke North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom single family home in Oklahoma City features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Fireplace, Office, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Backyard Patio, Fenced-In Yard, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7208 Northwest 131st Street have any available units?
7208 Northwest 131st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7208 Northwest 131st Street have?
Some of 7208 Northwest 131st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7208 Northwest 131st Street currently offering any rent specials?
7208 Northwest 131st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 Northwest 131st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7208 Northwest 131st Street is pet friendly.
Does 7208 Northwest 131st Street offer parking?
Yes, 7208 Northwest 131st Street does offer parking.
Does 7208 Northwest 131st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7208 Northwest 131st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 Northwest 131st Street have a pool?
No, 7208 Northwest 131st Street does not have a pool.
Does 7208 Northwest 131st Street have accessible units?
No, 7208 Northwest 131st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 Northwest 131st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7208 Northwest 131st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
