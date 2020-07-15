Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 3 tone paint, washer dryer hook ups, walk in closets, granite countertops, new windows, new appliances, wood floors and private patio or deck $800/mo 405-204-4515 208 Unit Multi-Family
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have any available units?
427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have?
Some of 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 currently offering any rent specials?
427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 pet-friendly?