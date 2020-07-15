All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:17 PM

427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129

427 Tinker Diagonal Street · (719) 223-4830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

427 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73129
Del Mar Laning

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 3 tone paint, washer dryer hook ups, walk in closets, granite countertops, new windows, new appliances, wood floors and private patio or deck $800/mo 405-204-4515
208 Unit Multi-Family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have any available units?
427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have?
Some of 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 currently offering any rent specials?
427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 pet-friendly?
No, 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 offer parking?
No, 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 does not offer parking.
Does 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have a pool?
No, 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 does not have a pool.
Does 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have accessible units?
No, 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 has units with dishwashers.
