Amenities

16324 Vallejo Place Available 08/21/20 Edmond Schools/Neighborhood Pool/Playgrownd- 4Bedroom/3Car - Contact Jessica at Jessica@fidelityrei.com or text (405) 808-6790 to schedule your showing.



This property is located in Sonoma Lake, an addition with walking trails, ponds, a club house and a swimming pool. It is within 5 minutes from Kilpatrick Turnpike. Conveniently located and close to shopping and entertainment. It sits in a quiet cul-de-sac with 4 Bedrooms, Formal Dinning, 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage.



A contemporary Jeff Click custom home, with lots of details, neutral colors, granite counter-tops.



Edmond School District

Elementary: Angie Debo (Rated 8) Middle: Summit (Rated 9) High School: Santa Fe (Rated 9)



Pets Welcome

$25 Monthly Pet Rent - up to 25lbs

$50 Monthly Pet Rent - 26lbs +

(Breed restrictions apply - Talk Leasing Realtor for details)



Tenant has the option to bring appliances (washer/dryer/refrigerator) or rent them for:

* Brand New Side by Side Refrigerator Available for- $85/month

* Brand New Washer/Dryer Available for $85/month



(RLNE4102977)