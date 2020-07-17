All apartments in Oklahoma City
16324 Vallejo Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

16324 Vallejo Place

16324 Vallejo Place · (405) 808-6790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16324 Vallejo Place, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16324 Vallejo Place · Avail. Aug 21

$1,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
16324 Vallejo Place Available 08/21/20 Edmond Schools/Neighborhood Pool/Playgrownd- 4Bedroom/3Car - Contact Jessica at Jessica@fidelityrei.com or text (405) 808-6790 to schedule your showing.

This property is located in Sonoma Lake, an addition with walking trails, ponds, a club house and a swimming pool. It is within 5 minutes from Kilpatrick Turnpike. Conveniently located and close to shopping and entertainment. It sits in a quiet cul-de-sac with 4 Bedrooms, Formal Dinning, 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage.

A contemporary Jeff Click custom home, with lots of details, neutral colors, granite counter-tops.

Edmond School District
Elementary: Angie Debo (Rated 8) Middle: Summit (Rated 9) High School: Santa Fe (Rated 9)

Pets Welcome
$25 Monthly Pet Rent - up to 25lbs
$50 Monthly Pet Rent - 26lbs +
(Breed restrictions apply - Talk Leasing Realtor for details)

Tenant has the option to bring appliances (washer/dryer/refrigerator) or rent them for:
* Brand New Side by Side Refrigerator Available for- $85/month
* Brand New Washer/Dryer Available for $85/month

(RLNE4102977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16324 Vallejo Place have any available units?
16324 Vallejo Place has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 16324 Vallejo Place have?
Some of 16324 Vallejo Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16324 Vallejo Place currently offering any rent specials?
16324 Vallejo Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16324 Vallejo Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16324 Vallejo Place is pet friendly.
Does 16324 Vallejo Place offer parking?
Yes, 16324 Vallejo Place offers parking.
Does 16324 Vallejo Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16324 Vallejo Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16324 Vallejo Place have a pool?
Yes, 16324 Vallejo Place has a pool.
Does 16324 Vallejo Place have accessible units?
No, 16324 Vallejo Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16324 Vallejo Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16324 Vallejo Place has units with dishwashers.
