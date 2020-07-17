Amenities
16324 Vallejo Place Available 08/21/20 Edmond Schools/Neighborhood Pool/Playgrownd- 4Bedroom/3Car - Contact Jessica at Jessica@fidelityrei.com or text (405) 808-6790 to schedule your showing.
This property is located in Sonoma Lake, an addition with walking trails, ponds, a club house and a swimming pool. It is within 5 minutes from Kilpatrick Turnpike. Conveniently located and close to shopping and entertainment. It sits in a quiet cul-de-sac with 4 Bedrooms, Formal Dinning, 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage.
A contemporary Jeff Click custom home, with lots of details, neutral colors, granite counter-tops.
Edmond School District
Elementary: Angie Debo (Rated 8) Middle: Summit (Rated 9) High School: Santa Fe (Rated 9)
Pets Welcome
$25 Monthly Pet Rent - up to 25lbs
$50 Monthly Pet Rent - 26lbs +
(Breed restrictions apply - Talk Leasing Realtor for details)
Tenant has the option to bring appliances (washer/dryer/refrigerator) or rent them for:
* Brand New Side by Side Refrigerator Available for- $85/month
* Brand New Washer/Dryer Available for $85/month
(RLNE4102977)