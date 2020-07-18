Amenities

16125 WIND DRIVE Available 08/15/20 4 Bed Home in Edmond - Open Floor Plan - 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, 1,770 sq. ft., built in 2005 in the Seminole Pointe Addition. Open floor plan, fireplace, pantry, master bath has a double vanity, separate tub and shower, utility room, fenced yard and patio. Edmond Schools.

To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).

To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.

Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.

Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.

Appliances: dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stove

Interior: fireplace, pantry, utility room

Exterior: fenced yard, patio

Mechanical: garage door lift

Energy: double glazed windows, storm door, vents

Directions: From May to NW 162nd St., turn E. into Seminole Pointe



No Cats Allowed



