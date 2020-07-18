All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

16125 WIND DRIVE

16125 Wind Drive · (405) 313-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16125 Wind Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16125 WIND DRIVE · Avail. Aug 15

$1,425

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
16125 WIND DRIVE Available 08/15/20 4 Bed Home in Edmond - Open Floor Plan - 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, 1,770 sq. ft., built in 2005 in the Seminole Pointe Addition. Open floor plan, fireplace, pantry, master bath has a double vanity, separate tub and shower, utility room, fenced yard and patio. Edmond Schools.
To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).
To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.
Appliances: dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stove
Interior: fireplace, pantry, utility room
Exterior: fenced yard, patio
Mechanical: garage door lift
Energy: double glazed windows, storm door, vents
Directions: From May to NW 162nd St., turn E. into Seminole Pointe

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5902739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16125 WIND DRIVE have any available units?
16125 WIND DRIVE has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 16125 WIND DRIVE have?
Some of 16125 WIND DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16125 WIND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16125 WIND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16125 WIND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16125 WIND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 16125 WIND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16125 WIND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16125 WIND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16125 WIND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16125 WIND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16125 WIND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16125 WIND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16125 WIND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16125 WIND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16125 WIND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
