16000 Sonador Drive

GORGEOUS 4 BED IN DEER CREEK SCHOOLS FOR ONLY $1,500 MONTH!!! This beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home in Deer Creek Schools has an Edmond address in the Sonador neighborhood. Enjoy the charming covered front porch and visit with neighbors & friends! Kitchen has granite, breakfast bar, elec smooth top stove and stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator (water in door not working - AS IS). Spacious living has new vinyl plank flooring, stone fireplace, large picture window for lots of natural lighting. Large master bed w/ ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Master bath offers garden/soaking tub, separate shower, double vanities. Culdesac street, large fenced backyard, ALARM SYSTEM. STORM SHELTER IN GARAGE. NEIGHBORHOOD POOL & PHYSICAL FITNESS FACILITY!!! NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO PRIOR EVICTIONS. NO PRIOR FELONIES. NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS. THIS IS A 12 MONTH LEASE. $1,500 deposit. $40 cash application fee per tenant over the age of 18.