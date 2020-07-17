All apartments in Oklahoma City
16000 Sonador Drive

16000 Sonador Dr · (405) 588-3713
Location

16000 Sonador Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1651 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
garage
GORGEOUS 4 BED IN DEER CREEK SCHOOLS FOR ONLY $1,500 MONTH!!! This beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home in Deer Creek Schools has an Edmond address in the Sonador neighborhood. Enjoy the charming covered front porch and visit with neighbors & friends! Kitchen has granite, breakfast bar, elec smooth top stove and stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator (water in door not working - AS IS). Spacious living has new vinyl plank flooring, stone fireplace, large picture window for lots of natural lighting. Large master bed w/ ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Master bath offers garden/soaking tub, separate shower, double vanities. Culdesac street, large fenced backyard, ALARM SYSTEM. STORM SHELTER IN GARAGE. NEIGHBORHOOD POOL & PHYSICAL FITNESS FACILITY!!! NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO PRIOR EVICTIONS. NO PRIOR FELONIES. NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS. THIS IS A 12 MONTH LEASE. $1,500 deposit. $40 cash application fee per tenant over the age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16000 Sonador Drive have any available units?
16000 Sonador Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 16000 Sonador Drive have?
Some of 16000 Sonador Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16000 Sonador Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16000 Sonador Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16000 Sonador Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16000 Sonador Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 16000 Sonador Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16000 Sonador Drive offers parking.
Does 16000 Sonador Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16000 Sonador Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16000 Sonador Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16000 Sonador Drive has a pool.
Does 16000 Sonador Drive have accessible units?
No, 16000 Sonador Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16000 Sonador Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16000 Sonador Drive has units with dishwashers.
