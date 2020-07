Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym game room playground pool putting green bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance conference room e-payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving pool table

Conveniently situated just south of downtown, Brookwood Village Apartment Homes offers charming apartments, sprawling community grounds, popular amenities, and an awesome location. You’ll have an easy commute and access to local schools, popular restaurants, great shopping and fun entertainment options when you choose an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK, that’s part of our community.



Brookwood Village caters to your unique lifestyle with spacious studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Enjoy cooking in your modern kitchen with a full suite of appliances, plenty of counter space and custom cabinetry. You’ll enjoy having plenty of room to store your belongings in walk-in closets and control of your heating and air conditioning settings to ensure your maximum comfort. There’s plenty of natural light thanks to the large windows and your large living room flows out onto your own private patio or balcony for fresh air and extra living space.



The community at Brookwood Village feat