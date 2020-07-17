All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:50 PM

11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard

11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73099
Surrey Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1100, Security Deposit: $1000, Available Now
This is a non-smoking unit.
Pet Policy: negotiable
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard have any available units?
11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard offer parking?
No, 11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 11604 Surrey Hills Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
