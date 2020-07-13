Amenities
Luxury, Convenience, Value We Have it All! Post Oak Apartment Homes, one of Norman's premier communities offering newly updated homes like no other. Located only minutes from OU, Post Oak Apartments provide convenient access to I35, entertainment, and nightlife. Your new apartment will include wood-grained floors in the living room, and bathrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, French Doors, Screened in Patio and a washer and dryer in every unit. Select units have wood-burning fireplaces. All apartments are unfurnished. Outside you will find 2 sparkling swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, 24 Hour fitness center, tanning bed and the CART that picks you up onsite and drops you off on campus.