Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Post Oak

705 Ridgecrest Ct · (405) 331-6481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK 73072

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Unit Studio-1 · Avail. Aug 14

$679

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1BED, 1BATH CLASSIC-1 · Avail. Aug 14

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1 BED. 1 BATH PLUS · Avail. Aug 14

$759

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2BED,1BATH-1 · Avail. Aug 14

$789

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 2BED,2BATH-1 · Avail. Aug 14

$839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Post Oak.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
Luxury, Convenience, Value We Have it All! Post Oak Apartment Homes, one of Norman's premier communities offering newly updated homes like no other. Located only minutes from OU, Post Oak Apartments provide convenient access to I35, entertainment, and nightlife. Your new apartment will include wood-grained floors in the living room, and bathrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, French Doors, Screened in Patio and a washer and dryer in every unit. Select units have wood-burning fireplaces. All apartments are unfurnished. Outside you will find 2 sparkling swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, 24 Hour fitness center, tanning bed and the CART that picks you up onsite and drops you off on campus.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant plus $50 per apartment
Deposit: Starts at $0, based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Certain large, active dog breeds are restricted
Parking Details: Open parking on site.
Storage Details: Storage are on each patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Post Oak have any available units?
Post Oak has 5 units available starting at $679 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does Post Oak have?
Some of Post Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Post Oak currently offering any rent specials?
Post Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Post Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, Post Oak is pet friendly.
Does Post Oak offer parking?
Yes, Post Oak offers parking.
Does Post Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Post Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Post Oak have a pool?
Yes, Post Oak has a pool.
Does Post Oak have accessible units?
Yes, Post Oak has accessible units.
Does Post Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Post Oak has units with dishwashers.
