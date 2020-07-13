Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments hot tub lobby online portal package receiving tennis court

Luxury, Convenience, Value We Have it All! Post Oak Apartment Homes, one of Norman's premier communities offering newly updated homes like no other. Located only minutes from OU, Post Oak Apartments provide convenient access to I35, entertainment, and nightlife. Your new apartment will include wood-grained floors in the living room, and bathrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, French Doors, Screened in Patio and a washer and dryer in every unit. Select units have wood-burning fireplaces. All apartments are unfurnished. Outside you will find 2 sparkling swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, 24 Hour fitness center, tanning bed and the CART that picks you up onsite and drops you off on campus.