Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:10 AM
30 Apartments For Rent Near RSC
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
6 Units Available
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
1 Bedroom
$640
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
16 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
709 Glenmanor Drive
709 Glenmanor Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1953 sqft
Nice sized home with 2 cars garage for rent in Midwest City ! It comes with fenced yard with a nice patio. Washer/Dryer hook ups are available. Tenant is responsible for refrigerator and utilities. Utilities requires; gas electricity, and water.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
410 Monroney Dr
410 Monroney Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
732 sqft
Beautiful little home for rent located in Midwest City! You will adore this home! Nice hardwood floors, a gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and stainless steal appliances! It also includes central heat and air, dishwasher, disposal,
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
4712 Judy Drive
4712 Judy Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1706 sqft
Nice, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car carport. New paint, flooring, and more! Two living spaces - featuring wood laminate flooring, a beautiful stone fireplace, and built-in bookcases.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
4632 SE 22nd St
4632 Southeast 22nd Street, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
825 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a bonus room that could be an office or playroom! Recent updates include new paint, countertops, sink, carpet, and screen door! Located on a corner lot. Large, fenced in backyard with a patio and storage shed.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4612 Loch Lane
4612 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
848 sqft
** 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage Duplex In Mid Del *** Gated Community - Open floor concept duplex with large living room with large window! Over looks the dining and kitchen area. Appliances included are stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
531 Babb
531 Babb Drive, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$675
Tinker Close! - You won't believe your eyes! Cute one bedroom 1/2 duplex with walk in closet! Newer counter tops Newer stove/range Newer refrigerator New pantry Newer stack washer/dryer Newer central heat and air conditioning Newer flooring Newly
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3321 Shadybrook Dr
3321 Shadybrook Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Ready for MOVE IN! This immaculate and well cared for home has many updates including: NEW flooring throughout the entire house...
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
1712 Hanna Drive
1712 Hanna Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 living, 1 dining, 1 car carport, 1,200 sq. ft. (avg.), built in 1954 in the Epperly Heights addition. Fireplace, wood, carpet and stone floors, granite counters, remodeled kitchen and bath.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4108 S Vickie Dr
4108 Vickie Dr, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1153 sqft
Darling 3 bedroom Home Near Tinker Air Force Base! - Close to Shopping, entertainment , Dining and more! This Ranch style home comes equipped with Stove/Oven & Dishwasher, ceiling fans throughout & patio with chain link fence.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
125 West Lilac Lane
125 West Lilac Lane, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
3bed, 1bath near Tinker AFB - Property Id: 93161 3bed, 1bath , large laundry rm., large covered patio, Storm shelter, 2 car carport, cent. heat& air. 2 car garage with loft and work shop area, corner lot, pets are allowed with pet deposit.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
406 W. Douglas Ave
406 W Douglas Dr, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1035 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Midwest City - This cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features carpeting throughout and a tiled kitchen and dining.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
401 Spring Creek Road
401 Spring Creek Road, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1437 sqft
Move Now & Save! Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Del City! - Move in by May 12th to save $300 Move in by May 19th to save $200 Move in by May 26th to save $100 Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
4108 Vickie Drive
4108 Vickie Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1153 sqft
Close to Shopping, entertainment , Dining and more! This Ranch style home comes equipped with Stove/Oven & Dishwasher, ceiling fans throughout & patio with chain link fence. Close to Del City High School & Townsend Elementary.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Atkinson Heights
344 Babb Dr
344 Babb Drive, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
344 Babb Dr Available 08/07/20 Half Duplex- Large Back Yard - Contact Juanita at Juanita@fidelityrei.com or text at (405)388-5258 to schedule your showing.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Ranchets
1817 Treat Drive
1817 Treat Drive, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$875
1196 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Mid-Del School District. Featuring central heat and air, ceiling fans, neutral paint colors throughout, and a fenced in backyard. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and a gas range.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2508 Eagle
2508 Eagle Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1104 sqft
3 beds, 2 full baths - Del City schools - Nice floor plan 3 bedrooms 2 Full baths Pantry Separate Laundry Dining room Sliding door to fenced rear yard Partial garage for storage Del City Schools Great location for downtown commute (RLNE3841702)
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
934 Vickie Drive
934 Vickie Drive, Del City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1639 sqft
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Del City has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
6706 Southeast 15th Street
6706 Southeast 15th Street, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
720 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed 1 bath house with tons of character! Pets are welcome! $250 pet fee per pet. Please call Buffalo Property Management at 405-229-5261 Monday-Friday between the hours of 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. or email buffalopm1234@gmail.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
500 E Curtis Dr
500 East Curtis Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$635
864 sqft
2 beds, remodeled! - 2 beds 1 bath new flooring fresh paint laundry room stove pantry near Tinker (RLNE5582548)
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1005 W Havenwood Dr
1005 West Havenwood Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$825
1154 sqft
Great 3 Bed In Midwest City - Ready NOW! 3 Bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage. New carpet and paint just completed. Spacious living room, Eat in Kitchen has lots space as well. Appliances include stove and dishwasher. Master suite has a half bath.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
804 E Rose Dr
804 East Rose Drive, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Section 8 OK! 4 bed 1 bath, great location, all brand new , ready for move in! - (RLNE4882422)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
100 W. Myrtle
100 West Myrtle Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
735 sqft
Precious Home - This is a single-family home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. Your kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator.