Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:10 AM

30 Apartments For Rent Near RSC

Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
6 Units Available
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
1 Bedroom
$640
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
16 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
709 Glenmanor Drive
709 Glenmanor Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1953 sqft
Nice sized home with 2 cars garage for rent in Midwest City ! It comes with fenced yard with a nice patio. Washer/Dryer hook ups are available. Tenant is responsible for refrigerator and utilities. Utilities requires; gas electricity, and water.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
410 Monroney Dr
410 Monroney Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
732 sqft
Beautiful little home for rent located in Midwest City! You will adore this home! Nice hardwood floors, a gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and stainless steal appliances! It also includes central heat and air, dishwasher, disposal,

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
4712 Judy Drive
4712 Judy Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1706 sqft
Nice, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car carport. New paint, flooring, and more! Two living spaces - featuring wood laminate flooring, a beautiful stone fireplace, and built-in bookcases.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
4632 SE 22nd St
4632 Southeast 22nd Street, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
825 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a bonus room that could be an office or playroom! Recent updates include new paint, countertops, sink, carpet, and screen door! Located on a corner lot. Large, fenced in backyard with a patio and storage shed.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4612 Loch Lane
4612 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
848 sqft
** 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage Duplex In Mid Del *** Gated Community - Open floor concept duplex with large living room with large window! Over looks the dining and kitchen area. Appliances included are stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
531 Babb
531 Babb Drive, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$675
Tinker Close! - You won't believe your eyes! Cute one bedroom 1/2 duplex with walk in closet! Newer counter tops Newer stove/range Newer refrigerator New pantry Newer stack washer/dryer Newer central heat and air conditioning Newer flooring Newly

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3321 Shadybrook Dr
3321 Shadybrook Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Ready for MOVE IN! This immaculate and well cared for home has many updates including: NEW flooring throughout the entire house...

1 of 19

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
1712 Hanna Drive
1712 Hanna Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 living, 1 dining, 1 car carport, 1,200 sq. ft. (avg.), built in 1954 in the Epperly Heights addition. Fireplace, wood, carpet and stone floors, granite counters, remodeled kitchen and bath.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4108 S Vickie Dr
4108 Vickie Dr, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1153 sqft
Darling 3 bedroom Home Near Tinker Air Force Base! - Close to Shopping, entertainment , Dining and more! This Ranch style home comes equipped with Stove/Oven & Dishwasher, ceiling fans throughout & patio with chain link fence.

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
125 West Lilac Lane
125 West Lilac Lane, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
3bed, 1bath near Tinker AFB - Property Id: 93161 3bed, 1bath , large laundry rm., large covered patio, Storm shelter, 2 car carport, cent. heat& air. 2 car garage with loft and work shop area, corner lot, pets are allowed with pet deposit.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
406 W. Douglas Ave
406 W Douglas Dr, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1035 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Midwest City - This cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features carpeting throughout and a tiled kitchen and dining.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
401 Spring Creek Road
401 Spring Creek Road, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1437 sqft
Move Now & Save! Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Del City! - Move in by May 12th to save $300 Move in by May 19th to save $200 Move in by May 26th to save $100 Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
4108 Vickie Drive
4108 Vickie Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1153 sqft
Close to Shopping, entertainment , Dining and more! This Ranch style home comes equipped with Stove/Oven & Dishwasher, ceiling fans throughout & patio with chain link fence. Close to Del City High School & Townsend Elementary.

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Atkinson Heights
344 Babb Dr
344 Babb Drive, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
344 Babb Dr Available 08/07/20 Half Duplex- Large Back Yard - Contact Juanita at Juanita@fidelityrei.com or text at (405)388-5258 to schedule your showing.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Ranchets
1817 Treat Drive
1817 Treat Drive, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$875
1196 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Mid-Del School District. Featuring central heat and air, ceiling fans, neutral paint colors throughout, and a fenced in backyard. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and a gas range.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2508 Eagle
2508 Eagle Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1104 sqft
3 beds, 2 full baths - Del City schools - Nice floor plan 3 bedrooms 2 Full baths Pantry Separate Laundry Dining room Sliding door to fenced rear yard Partial garage for storage Del City Schools Great location for downtown commute (RLNE3841702)

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
934 Vickie Drive
934 Vickie Drive, Del City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1639 sqft
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Del City has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
6706 Southeast 15th Street
6706 Southeast 15th Street, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
720 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed 1 bath house with tons of character! Pets are welcome! $250 pet fee per pet. Please call Buffalo Property Management at 405-229-5261 Monday-Friday between the hours of 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. or email buffalopm1234@gmail.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
500 E Curtis Dr
500 East Curtis Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$635
864 sqft
2 beds, remodeled! - 2 beds 1 bath new flooring fresh paint laundry room stove pantry near Tinker (RLNE5582548)

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1005 W Havenwood Dr
1005 West Havenwood Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$825
1154 sqft
Great 3 Bed In Midwest City - Ready NOW! 3 Bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage. New carpet and paint just completed. Spacious living room, Eat in Kitchen has lots space as well. Appliances include stove and dishwasher. Master suite has a half bath.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
804 E Rose Dr
804 East Rose Drive, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Section 8 OK! 4 bed 1 bath, great location, all brand new , ready for move in! - (RLNE4882422)

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
100 W. Myrtle
100 West Myrtle Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
735 sqft
Precious Home - This is a single-family home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. Your kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator.

